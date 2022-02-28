How Does CBD Topical Work to Manage Pain?

One of the most popular uses of CBD comes from its anti-pain properties. Among the various CBD intake methods, topicals have proven to have potential effects to deal with localized pain and many skin conditions. Of late, there has been increasing interest in the question that reads how CBD topical works to manage pain.

However, first thing, probably someone does not understand what CBD is. CBD is an abbreviation for cannabidiol. It is one of the most prevalent chemical molecules found in the cannabis Sativa plant. In addition to pain management, it is also a natural and capable aid against acne, anxiety, depression, addiction, insomnia, etc.

What Are CBD Topicals?

A CBD topical refers to any cream, salves, or balms blended with cannabidiol oil and can be applied to the body for dermatological health purposes. CBD topicals have become the trending skincare solution for most people across the globe. They are potentially an effective method for treating localized pain, bacterial infections, and inflammation.

How Do CBD Topicals/CBD Manage Pain?

Of course, people are interested in knowing how CBD topicals work in pain treatment and management. Its mechanism of action lies in its interaction with the endocannabinoid system, which consists of CB1 and CB2 receptors located underneath the skin. These two are the primarily responsible ones for inflammation and pain sensations. What CBD does is stimulate these receptors to communicate with the brain to fight the pain sensation via the central nervous system.

What Research Says About Using CBD Topicals for Pain

The purported anti-pain properties of CBD have led to massive financial and human resources being directed toward several research efforts. Although the research is continuing, there is increasing evidence that shows that cannabidiol is effective in pain treatment and management.

According to an animal study published in 2017 in the journal Pain, prophylactic treatment with cannabidiol stopped the pain and also retarded the development of more pain in rats with osteoarthritis.

However, it is also paramount to note that several international rheumatologists opined in a 2019 report in Expert Reviews and Clinical Immunology that more studies were still necessary to assess the long-term effects of the cannabinoid for rheumatological conditions.

How to Use CBD Topical to Manage Pain?

Of course, people would want to know how they can use CBD topicals as analgesics. In general, these are applied directly to the affected area of the body. Their advantage is they provide relief at both surface and deeper muscle levels to help eliminate the sensation of pain. Many high-quality CBD topicals for pain even come with added ingredients such as Aloe Vera, Vitamin E and many essential oils that can give you instant relief in many cases.

Other Health Benefits of Using CBD Topicals

Besides the effectiveness of CBD topicals in pain management, CBD topical also has other health benefits. These are described below:

Dermatological Conditions: According to research, CBD topicals are capable of dealing with a myriad of skin-related conditions such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and severe itching. CBD topicals’ ability to manage underlying bacteria also makes it an effective herbal remedy against eczema. The cannabinoid is also capable of retarding the production of sebum, which is great news to acne patients.

Wound Care: CBD topical products are also used to heal wounds. According to research, creams and lotions that are infused with cannabidiol and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol have anti-bacterial properties that quicken the wound healing process.

Headaches: According to preliminary studies, CBD topicals can be useful in dealing with migraines if they are rubbed on the temples. You can also consider CBD oil to get the best outcomes.

Side Effects of Using CBD Topicals

A 2017 review found that some of the common CBD side effects cover the changes of fatigue, diarrhoea and appetite or weight. However, the same report shows that CBD products are fewer side effects than the various drugs used to treat the same situation as the medical physician. AAD says that contact dermatitis can be a side effect of skin creams which in general can happen with any topicals, not just CBD creams.

Some people can feel anxiety using CBD in preparation. Nevertheless, CBD topical products usually have THC that amounts too little to nothing, which in practice won’t cause any psychoactive effects.

Buyer’s Guide: Where to Buy CBD Topicals?

The legal environment around the CBD industry is still evolving. As a result, other players have taken advantage of the legal loopholes to introduce bogus products. These usually make outrageous claims with their statements covering CBD cream for pain relief, CBD oil for pain, and CBD topical to manage pain.

Therefore, users should exercise due diligence when making purchases so that they do not end up applying products with dire medical consequences. Among some of the aspects you must look out for when buying CBD topical products are the ones described below.

Reputation: It is important to purchase CBD topicals from reputable brands. There are several of these. To assess the manufacturer’s reputation, it is key that read customer reviews from genuine sites online. These enable you to make informed decisions based on previous experience with other customers. Users should also expert-reviewed journals or other publications to ensure they also factor the opinion of professionals in their decision-making.

Transparency: You should also buy CBD topicals from manufacturers who have a strict transparency policy. Information such as the product’s ingredients, source of hemp, and potency should be visible on the label. This will help users avoid products that may contain substances that they are allergic to. The manufacturer should also ensure that each products’ certificate of analysis is also readily available online.

CBD Extraction Method: Several methods are used to extract CBD from hemp. However, users should ensure that they buy manufactured products using either solvent extraction or the carbon dioxide method. These can be said to be the gold extraction standard as they do not leave behind harmful residues.

Final Thoughts

No doubt, CBD topicals are effective when it comes to pain management. Their advantage is that they offer localized relief; such precision makes them the CBD intake method of choice for people suffering from persistent pain.

Furthermore, besides their anti-pain properties, the products are also used to treat conditions such as eczema, acne, itchy skin, and so on. However, with an influx of numerous CBD products on the market, it is paramount to ensure that users perform due diligence before settling for a particular CBD topical brand.