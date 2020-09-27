How Does CBD Oil Work and what is the Best Way to Use it?

CBD or cannabidiol is a compound that is found in the two cannabis plants – hemp and marijuana. It is so potent that it can be used to treat various ailments and diseases both in humans and animals. This has made it quite popular in recent years. This is coupled with the fact that hemp use was legalized in the United States in 2018.

Cannabidiol from hemp is the more widely used type because hemp contains a high level of the substance and lower levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, popularly referred to as THC. THC is the substance that causes a cannabis user to get high due to its psychoactive effect.

THC is majorly found in marijuana but is also present in the hemp plant in very low quantities. It can however be cultivated to contain none at all. This in essence is why hemp is better for human consumption. In the United States, the allowable legal limit is 0.3% of THC in any product.

CBD is extracted from hemp in different ways. The most popular of this is C02 extraction. Others are via the use of a solvent or olive oil. After extraction, it can be made into a variety of products including CBD oil, capsules and pills, smokes such as vapes, smokes and cigarettes, gummies, lotions, sprays, and many more. Depending on the product you purchase, cannabidiol can be used topically, sublingually, ingested, or smoked.

The most popular of these products is CBD oil. It is quite easy to use and it allows for getting the full range of benefits that is available from its use. You will find more information here.

How to Use CBD Oil

CBD oil can be used sublingually to treat a range of diseases. Sublingual application refers to the use of tinctures to place the required number of drops underneath the tongue. This is held there for a few minutes before swallowing. The sublingual glands under the tongue easily absorb it and make it available for use by the body in no time so you begin to feel the effects immediately.

It can also be used in an unconventional way where you can add it as a mixture in food or cosmetic products. The best method though still remains the sublingual application. You get to experience faster and better results this way.

A few ailments it can be used to treat include:

Pain and inflammation

Cancer

Arthritis

Anxiety

Insomnia

Epilepsy

You can find some more of its benefits explained in this article here: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/cbd-oil-benefits.

How CBD Works

In the body of every mammal, humans and animals inclusive, is the endocannabinoid system (ECS). This system regulates and controls everything in the body from appetite to sleep, moods, reproduction, and memory. It also regulates the central nervous system and the immune system.

In the ECS are cannabinoid receptors, enzymes as well as endocannabinoids. They all help it to perform its function of regulating bodily functions. The endocannabinoids present in the ECS are naturally produced by the system.

The two most important though out of several endocannabinoids present are CB1 and CB2. These two especially help the ECS to carry out its function of regulating body activity. With this, a person can stay healthy and strong.

Occasionally due to many different factors, the ECS may not be able to produce these necessary substances which can result in the body falling ill. This is where CBD comes into effect. When CBD is administered, it mimics the naturally occurring endocannabinoids and it is easily mopped up by the receptors contained in ECS causing it to begin to respond appropriately.

Side Effects of Cannabidiol

Most medications will usually come with side effects even if they might be mild. Cannabidiol has little or no side effects. In the worst-case scenario, for first-time users, you may experience some symptoms such as:

Lethargy

Dry mouth

Loss of Appetite

Drowsiness

Fatigue

As your body gets used to using it, all these symptoms usually will disappear. If you notice that this is not the case, it may probably not be as a result of your usage of the substance but the quality of product. Discontinue its use and immediately consult your physician.

Buying CBD

The cannabidiol market is not regulated and as a result of this, there is a need to be careful when buying any. There are different ranges of products available out there including poor quality ones. To be sure that you are getting good stuff, you will do well to seek out trusted retailers and manufacturers to buy from. You can check out Cheef Botanicals to learn more about how to get quality products.

The following guide should help you get good quality products:

Go for natural and organic products only

Use price as an indication. Overly cheap products are a no, no

You should request for a lab report of the products you want to purchase

Conclusion

Using CBD has a range of benefits for your health arising to its versatility. It is an effective all-round medication which you or your pets can use with little to no side effects. Remember that to ensure you get maximum results, get quality oils and use it sublingually.