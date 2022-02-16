How Does A Heart Attack Take Place?

Do you know what triggers a heart attack? You might answer that a blockage in an artery is responsible for such an event. But numerous other factors in an individual’s life lead up to the occurrence of such a traumatic event.

A heart attack or myocardial infarction is a medical condition where the supply of oxygenated rich blood to the heart stops or gets disrupted. This usually occurs when one of the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart gets blocked or damaged. Medical professionals regard a heart attack as a case of medical emergency and the patients should get the necessary treatment in time to avoid life-threatening medical complications. A heart attack can directly result from diseases like coronary artery disease and many others. It can

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that around 805,000 people in the United States suffer from heart attacks every year. Heart diseases are considered to be the leading cause of death in the United States, killing 659,000 people every year. Therefore, it is of grave significance to manage the risk factors that lead to heart attacks.

How Can You Check Yourself For A Heart Attack?

A heart can leave the body impaired and one might not be able to move at all. But certain warning signs occur before a heart attack strikes. So one should be aware and keep an eye out for such signs. Some of how a person can become aware that they are about to have a heart attack are as follows.

• Experiencing difficulty in breathing

• Pain and discomfort in the chest, arms, and shoulder

• Excessive sweating and fatigue

• Rapid heartbeats

• Nausea and vomiting

• Discomfort in gut

• Sudden dizziness or lightheadedness

• Loss of consciousness

One should seek immediate medical help if such symptoms occur, certain medical conditions can trigger similar symptoms. Heart attack gives a small window of opportunity to avoid any possible body damage. Not getting the treatment in time can result in the patient’s demise.

A person who suffers from a heart attack would have some underlying medical conditions related to the heart, blood vessels, or the blood circulatory system in the body.

What Is The Main Cause Of Heart Attack?

A heart attack manifests when the heart gets deprived of oxygenated rich blood and cells begin to die causing permanent damage. Common leading factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and sugar level, smoking, and obesity put an individual at high risk for suffering a heart attack. But, the main cause of heart attack is as follows.

Coronary Artery Disease:

Coronary artery disease is a disease in which the heart’s major blood vessels get damaged due to atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is when plaque builds up in the arterial walls and makes the arteries narrower. Plaque is built up of cholesterol, fat, and other substances in the body. Over time these plaques harden and their outer shell cracks and ruptures. This further leads to the occurrence of clots in the arteries that lead to a heart attack.

The process of atherosclerosis can take years to develop, it is advised by medical experts to maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating a healthy diet that is low in fats and carbs. Exercising regularly can help the blood circulation system and reduce the risk of heart attacks.

Other Reasons:

A heart attack can also occur in some rare cases due to coronary artery spasms that restrict the blood supply to the heart. Taking some illicit drugs like cocaine causes the blood vessels to become narrower. Reduced oxygen supply in the body due to carbon monoxide poisoning can also lead to a heart attack.

CONCLUSION:

There is no cure for diseases like coronary artery disease, however, there are plenty of treatment options that can help manage the symptoms and avoid the risk of getting a heart attack. Medical experts emphasize excessively living an active lifestyle that involves healthy eating habits, exercising daily, not smoking, and limiting alcohol consumption.

NOTE: Take medicine approved by a medical expert during a medical emergency.