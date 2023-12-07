How Crypto Gaming Got So Popular

Online gambling got born in 1994 in the Caribbean, with the passing of laws in the nation of Antigua and Barbuda that allowed games of chance to be played remotely for cash prizes. However, this entertainment form did not truly take off until two years later when a Canadian company named WagerLogic released payment technology that facilitated gambling-related money transfers. From this point until about a decade and a half later, people from around the globe bet on events with uncertain outcomes at sites based in small nations that had no problems with passing lax laws, allowing foreign business entities to offer gaming and betting services from within their borders. That changed in 2012, three years after the launch of the world’s first form of virtual money, Bitcoin.

SatoshiDice debuted online in early 2012, becoming the internet’s initial crypto dice hub. In the months after its appearance on the web, a few more platforms popped up, mimicking this one and offering simple provably fair gaming. The last cited term refers to systems that allow gamblers to check the fairness of round results manually and independently using third-party verifiers that confirm that everything is above board. These games also allowed players to reset the seeds, the initial numbers that these games’ pseudo-random number generators used to create their arbitrary outcomes. That was also an innovation in the online gambling sector.

That said, the most massive shift that began to bring crypto gaming significantly forward in the game of chance industry came in 2014. That was the emergence of Bustabit and Antillephone deciding to regulate crypto gambling hubs. The first was a site that pioneered Crash-style games, and the latter is one of Curacao’s four master license holders authorized to give out sub-licenses to Curacao-based companies willing to operate in this country’s betting/gaming landscape. It chose to become the first crypto gambling site regulator, opening the doors for these brands to work with top-tier slot and live table providers. The rest of this section of the internet gambling sphere’s history and its modern appeal gets explained below.

Swift & Low-Fee Transactions

For the first few years of the online gambling sphere’s existence, bank transfers and credit/debit card payment methods were the only deposit and withdrawal options. These chiefly featured withdrawal wait times of three to seven days. Then, in the early 2000s, e-wallets appeared on the scene, with Neteller and MoneyBookers (Skrill), debuting as transaction choices created with gaming in mind. These cut down the withdrawal times to twenty-four hours at best, with fees of up to 5% per transfer.

However, today, Bitcoin has transaction timeframes of around forty to fifty minutes, on average, and cryptos like Solana and Ripple currently boast blockchain transfer times of a few seconds. Their fees are also negligible compared to those connected to those offered by fiat payment methods. In general, crypto gambling operators do not charge fees on their end, so the ones users pay are network ones. These get paid to cryptocurrency miners, ranging from 0.5% to above 3% for more established digital coin blockchains.

Promo & Game Uniqueness

As mentioned above, in the early to mid-2010s, crypto casino sites relied almost entirely on provably fair-style games, meaning picks like dice, limbo, Plinko, crash, mines, and towers. The appeal of these products for many lies in their low house edges, going as low as 0.88% for many Plinko and dice site-specific products and up to 5% for choices like towers. In recent years, provably fair proprietary slot titles have been created, in addition to novel creations that defy categorization.

In most cases, crypto gaming hubs pair games like the ones mentioned above with point-accumulation schemes that reward loyalty and can yield benefits such as cashback and Rakeback. However, these systems also function as traditional real money platforms. What bonuses regular sites do not have, but crypto ones like to implement, are promotions like chat rain, which rewards community activity. Then, we should also mention wheel spins that supply random prizes, faucets that give out on-the-house coins at distinct periods to users, and hash-driven jackpots, which are mega prizes supplied to gamblers whose bet ID features specific numbers.

On top of these bonuses, crypto casinos usually list deposit matches for new users and existing ones called reloads, and they can even provide no-deposit promotions that give out free-play funds with no account funding required.

Native Tokens & Staking

In an attempt to diversify the entertainment of crypto casinos, many gambling operators have decided to build native tokens. These are assets on distinct blockchains, which anyone can buy and sell on renowned exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken. They get burned, have a limited supply (anti-inflation), and serve various site purposes, such as allowing holders governance rights. In many cases, those who choose to lock them for distinct periods can enjoy passive income from their chosen hubs.

This process is called staking, involving participants freezing a certain token amount as collateral to support the operations of a blockchain network/website. In return for doing this, stakers receive different rewards. Typically, these come in the form of a share of the operator’s profits for the locked period. The staking pool often gets replenished thanks to losing bets. Aside from the profit share, the benefits of these programs can also come in the form of lower transaction fees or additional tokens.

Also, native tokens usually get earned through playing games or promotions, on top of, naturally, buying them offsite. Now, the main goal of these assets is to cultivate a quality, community-based ecosystem while boosting token liquidity by reducing the circulating supply. Most gambling operators cite this as the main aim in their terms and conditions pages, the reason for incorporating the staking services they deliver.

The number of these items gets reduced through multiple means over time, which, in turn, positively impacts the token’s value. The dangers that lay for holders are that, like all cryptos, they can get subjected to market volatility.

