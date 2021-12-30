How Construction Companies Keep Up with Building Trends

The construction industry has undergone several changes, with the most significant trends growing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides slowing down the sector, as it did in all sectors, it created opportunities for the construction industry to explore other business and operation options. Here is a look at the ways building companies are keeping up with the trends in the industry.

Premium on economics

The bottom line remains the top priority for construction companies. They are finding creative ways to keep the project budget low, please the clients, and maintain the necessary quality and standards. One of the trends that make this possible is the availability of easily manufactured, fabricated, shipped and installed materials.

There is also an increase in collaboration among construction companies. It allows two or more companies to work on the same project making it easier to utilise their varied expertise, machinery and skills. It significantly reduces the cost burden of construction projects on individual companies.

Increased networking

In addition to project-based collaborations, construction companies are increasingly participating in organised networking events. The events are often organised by manufacturers or industry professionals and offer a platform for staying updated with the latest innovations. The innovations range from tools to materials and building techniques. Examples of networking events include training courses, trade fares and professional meetings.

Going local

There has been increasing pressure from different stakeholders that construction companies source skills and materials from the project’s locality. Contractors strive to work with local architects, planners, engineering consultants, designers and other professionals as much as possible. In addition to the local personal touch, the building also stands out while remaining up to date. Outsourcing of skills from other countries is slowly reducing.

The use of construction drones

Technology is central to the changes in the construction industry, and one of the most rapidly growing trends is the use of control drones. Drones map out construction projects that cover large areas over a long distance. Their service goes beyond the usual aerial photography in real estate. They provide real-time data enabling monitoring of the construction progress, decision-making, and streamlining the building process.

In supertall structures, drones come in handy in place of humans in works that involve scaling to prevent injuries. In addition to improving the personal safety of workers, drones also double up as on-site security tools hence minimising costs that result from thefts, absenteeism and hiccups.

Remote worksite access

Covid-19 restrictions made it difficult to access worksites, and construction companies, like all other businesses, resorted to remote working techniques. Today, mobile applications allow remote real-time inspections, measurements, and on-site accountability. As a result, teams on the project collaborate without physically accessing the site or the materials market. There are even technologies for public participation where the community can share their ideas on a project without an in-person gathering.

Increased use of Building Information Modelling

The use of BIM technology has advanced in the construction sector as companies use it to improve the design efficiency of structures. It allows the production of computer-generated renderings of the buildings and the utilities. The models can be easily managed and shared, enabling fabricating parts accurately. Several BIM technologies are available today for both general usage and the modelling of specific building utilities.

Growth of green construction

Green construction is the use of resources, building models and technologies that reduce the carbon footprint of buildings. The concept has proven beneficial to mother nature and the occupants. Consequently, its preference is on the rise. A growing form of green construction is green-scaping. It involves the outfitting of rooftops with small parks and plant coverings. Others are opting for land-scrapers, which are skyscrapers built horizontally, allowing for extensive green-scaping.

Modular construction models

Prefab and modular construction is a trend that has withstood the test of time and is on the increase, especially in the residential sector. New cost-cutting technologies have made it possible to construct more extensive and convenient modular and prefab structures. While governments are opting for this trend in their quest to build affordable housing options, construction companies consider it as an opportunity to cut down costs and construction activity.

Conclusion

Technologies have made it possible to reduce costs, on-site activity and improve safety. However, there seems to be a growing preference for lower-risk projects, increasing spending on residential construction and private projects. Real estate development is growing faster, and only mega companies opt for large public-private projects like transportation.