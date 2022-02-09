How Companies Will Manage Software Remotely Post Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic left a hole in many industries and businesses. It has forever changed the way people work, live, and enjoy their lives. Many companies and organizations had to switch from on-site work to a work from home (WFH) setup to keep their employees safe and their businesses in full swing.

A considerable part of the success of a remote work setup rests on the use of company software. Workers need to access business software from their computers and other devices to work on various tasks at home. A few of the projects that workers can do remotely with the help of company software are tasks like digital marketing, customer service, and company backend work.

And as Covid-19 continues to iampact our lives daily, business owners are still hopeful that the pandemic will eventually come to an end, and some have begun to think that the workplace will never be the same again. It is also likely that companies will be embracing hybrid home and on-site work in addition to extending work from home setups.

With these trends in mind, what is the future of business software after the pandemic? What IT solutions will businesses adopt post-pandemic?

The Future of Business Software Security

Work from home setups have become the norm in many companies. Some big businesses can afford to allocate equipment for their WFH employees like PCs or laptops and even provide data allowances. Many smaller companies may not have the resources to do this and must allow their workers to use their own devices.

It is a practical strategy and necessary whether employees are using the company’s or their own equipment, but it can threaten a company’s cyber security. Cybercriminals are constantly watching for errors and weaknesses in a company’s security system. One of these is the absence of security measures for networks and devices in workers’ homes.

But there is a solution that many companies have adopted, Enterprise Cloud Solutions. Using enterprise tools makes work from home setups more efficient, and sharing information becomes safer. These tools allow secure access controls, selective settings for users, device management, and tracking of any changes made. This software also makes data and file synchronization and backup more efficient.

Safe and Effective Remote Collaboration

Software management for work-from-home or hybrid setups will forever change. It’s a must for teams and departments to decide on a standard communication and collaboration platform for business to ensure consistency in all aspects of your business.

When collaborating on projects, set up feasible goals. The steps to complete these goals must be clear to all involved and should include easy follow-up of projects and tasks, scheduled video calls, or face-to-face meetups even for just 15 minutes.

Finally, encourage software collaborators to be open about their concerns about using company software at home. Maintain an open line of communication for questions and suggestions to improve software management.

Cybersecurity for Remote Work

Cisco conducted a survey of various organizations in their Future of Secure Remote Work Report. According to the survey, around 82% expressed that cybersecurity is very important and even more essential when compared to pre-Covid -19 times.

Considering this study, business software managers will need to adapt to a new cybersecurity model. The new model requires the creation of new processes and measures to make sure that company information is safe and secure. This task is not just for the software managers but for everyone in the company.

Setting up cloud storage for company data may be a practical solution for sharing information but should be done cautiously. Software managers must retain control and monitor all devices, data, and files, and they must provide restrictions on how to use devices and software for collaboration. At the same time, it is just as important for software managers to establish data encryption on the client side.

Managers should also set up regular audits to check for threats and breaches in your security. Finally, employee training about cybersecurity awareness is a must, especially for work-at-home employees.

Investing in New Business Technologies

Remote work would be impossible without technology and can seem overwhelming when considering everything it entails. Communication, file management, performance management, and cybersecurity software are all part of the equation, and the software must work seamlessly to ensure business success.

Investing in new technologies will become more profitable post-pandemic. Examples are new collaboration programs that allow remote workers to use video and other collaboration tools. Also, new performance management tools can help companies track remote employees’ performance.

Investing in file management tools will allow remote employees to access, share, and store digital files. But cybersecurity measures that help remote workers defend their systems and keep information safe will always be necessary.

More and More Companies are Switching to Remote Work

According to a FlexJobs report, more companies opt for long-term work from home setups. The report highlighted 30 companies such as Adobe, Amazon, CVS Health, Facebook, Microsoft, Reddit, Salesforce, Shopify, Spotify, and Upwork.

Adobe allows employees to work from the comforts of their homes 50% of their work hours and the other half at the office. Amazon allows its employees to work from home at least two days a week, depending on their tasks.

Apple has 100% WFH options for some employees. Once restrictions are relaxed, it plans to provide a hybrid WFH and in-office work option. On the other hand, Facebook virtually eliminated in-office work when it announced in June 2021 that its employees might permanently work from their homes.

Electronics and engineering companies such as Siemens have also announced that thousands of its employees can now work from home permanently for at least 2 to 3 days a week. Verizon, a Communications leader, provides various remote work options for its employees, but it depends on their role.

Final Words