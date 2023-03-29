How Casinos Use Technology to Attract Different Kinds of Clients

Attracting new customers is crucial in every type of business, but doing this isn’t always easy. The world of casino games might seem like something that doesn’t change much from one year to the next, but the truth is that these companies work hard to introduce new technology that lets them create fresh new ways of playing.

Jackpots That Work in Different Ways

Not all slots have jackpots, but in many cases, this feature is added to give an extra degree of unpredictability to the question of how much could be won on a single spin. Progressive jackpots show how the amount that could be won builds up each time someone plays it until a player finally collects the full amount.

This type of jackpot slot has diversified in recent times, with this list of Fireblaze jackpot games including titles such as Legacy of the Tiger and Golden Macaque. Created by Playtech, these slots include jackpots with four tiers and are typically based on different cultures from around the globe. The four prizes are known as the Mini, Minor, Major, and Grand Jackpots, and you won’t know which one you will win until it comes up.

Jackpot King slot provides a different sort of jackpot where the top prize is linked across various games. This mechanism from Blueprint Gaming covers a wide range of games such as Eye of Horus – based on the legendary Egyptian symbol – and Diamond Mine, with a bonus game that the player needs to complete to claim the top prize.

Other Interesting Features

Jackpots may catch the eye of certain players, but others could be looking for alternative features that add to the basic slot gameplay. One example comes from the Megaways mechanism that was created by Big Time Gaming and introduces a set of reels that change their layout on every spin.

Bonus rounds can also help to create a different sort of gameplay that attracts players looking for something fresh. This can be seen in a game such as Big Bass Hold and Spinner by Pragmatic Play, which has a bonus round where coins and diamonds with cash values can land during a series of respins.

Live Dealer Games

While we’ve been looking at slots so far, the latest technology has also been used to make new ways of playing classic table games like roulette and blackjack. One way that this has been done is with the creation of live dealer games where a human dealer or presenter is beamed onto the screens of the people playing at that table.

While this trend started with those straightforward versions of those classic games having the live presentation style added to them, we’ve seen an increasing number of ways of playing live games added lately. These include games with multipliers or other bonus features, such as game show style efforts where the dealer is more of a presenter who spins a wheel or simply adds some entertainment value as the game unfolds.

Retro Games or Modern Themes

One of the best examples of how casinos now attract a wide variety of players is in the way that they cover a huge range of themes. This starts with the software providers such as NetEnt and Evolution, who regularly bring out new games based on whatever themes they think will prove popular. At the time of writing, slots based on fishing and ancient civilizations like the Greek and Roman empires are among the games that we can see among the latest releases.

However, the classic themes where the symbols are made up of fruits, bells, and other traditional images remain popular. Software companies can update these themes in the same way, by adding the image to a modern game that includes interesting features and a slick design.

It seems certain that online casino games will continue to evolve to allow us to play in different ways. This is an industry that has flourished since moving online and part of this success is due to the way that current technology has been added so well and with a close eye on what modern players are looking for.