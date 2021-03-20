How Cannabis Brands Can Market Their Products

In the fast few years, since the legalisation of recreational marijuana in multiple countries around the world, the market and industry has grown insanely large. Recreational marijuana was legalised in 2012 in a lot of places around the world, and at the same time, different brands and businesses were realizing the opportunities that social media had to offer them, meaning that marijuana became an accessible product at one of the best times from brands. Marketing has undergone a revolution, and traditional marketing has now gone out the window, being almost completely replaced by social media or digital marketing.

Nowadays, products, such as vaporizers, CBD, decorated bongs and even dab rigs, like those sold by Smoke Cartel, are available to a global community because social media is available to almost everyone around the world. Social media is a fantastic way to not only reach people all over the world but also reach a much larger audience that one could ever hope to find with just regular old traditional marketing.

If cannabis brands want to survive in this day and age, they need to k ow how to correctly and effectively market their products. Here are a few tips on hey to do this.

Use social media

Social media is the new wave of marketing. Traditional marketing has gone out the window and is no longer so relevant because of its excessively high prices and limited reach. With social media, you have access to hundreds of millions of people who make use of these different platforms daily. These days there are so many different platforms available for you to choose from, like twitter, a micro blogging style app that allows you to post tweets with a certain amount of characters, or Instagram, a visual platform whose main purpose is to showcase videos and pictures in the various different formats they offer, and TikTok, the newest of the bunch and by far the most popular which is a short form video platform which allows users to post videos in the moment and be as authentic as possible.

Making use of social media as a part of your marketing strategy is a fantastic way to reach a much larger audience that you might not have been able to reach with traditional marketing, and not to mention, this audience is worldwide because social media runs globally. It is also a fantastic way to engage with users and other cannabis lovers and create meaningful relationships that will benefit your brand.

Be educational

With recreational marijuana, or even just marijuana in general, is still relatively new on the market and has only been available for a few years depending on the state. With this, there still comes a slight stigma around the use of marijuana, and most people don’t really know much about it with regards to both the benefits and the risks. When people think about weed they think of drugs and addiction but that needs to change.

Through educational material posted on various social media platforms, it can be easy to get the message out about how marijuana should actually be used and just how many benefits it actually has. By doing this, you allow for you brand to be promoted and encourage people to purchase from you brand as you are educating them and allowing them to understand why marijuana is not bad for you like many people think.

Engage, not promote

People always think that when it comes to marketing they need to focus on the promotional aspect, and while that is true, you also need to pay a lot of attention to engagement and actively try to engage with your followers. This will encourage them to tell others about you and make them feel noticed and appreciated.

There are so many benefits when it comes to engaging with users, including creating a loyal customer base, create engagement from the followers, and even increasing your follower base.

SEO

Also known as search engine optimisation, this is something that you really want to focus on when trying to market your brand products. Without this, it will be almost impossible for anyone to find your brand or business. If you don’t have efficient SEO it means that people will have a hard time searching for your brand online. This in turn will leave you struggling and with a lack of customers. If people can’t find your brand they will be unlikely to purchase from you. This is why it is crucial to improve your SEO. One of the best ways to do this is by improving the quality of the content that you are posting to various social media platforms.