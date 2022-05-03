How Can You Start a Career Coaching Programme this International Coach Day?

By Megan Hogg

Experts at CoachHub outline the five simple steps of the career coaching journey ahead of International Coach Day on 6th May 2022.

Career coaching has become an indispensable tool for companies looking to support their staff with personal and professional development. In recent years, coaching has become increasingly democratised – now any employee, not just those on the executive level, can access coaching.

If you’re interested in embarking upon a coaching journey, but don’t know what to expect, the experts at CoachHub have outlined these key steps:

Self-assessment is the first step in coaching, as it helps the coachee map out their individual goals and growth potential. It also makes the coachee aware of their strengths and areas for development. Following self-assessment, the coachee will set strategic objectives with their coach. Individual objectives should be defined using the SMART framework: specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound goals. Today’s coaching methodologies concentrate on strengths over weaknesses. Coachees should expect to work on enhancing their individual’s existing strengths before tackling any weaknesses. Communication is a crucial soft skill in today’s workplace, so coaching programmes tend to concentrate on developing communication skills, emotional regulation, and resilience. Coaching provides professionals with the space to acknowledge and celebrate their achievements.

Add to these advancements in digital coaching, and you have a personalised, targeted development programme for the coachee. International Coach Day is the perfect time to embark upon a coaching programme – why not join the thousands already working towards their professional growth and development?