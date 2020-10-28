How Can You Secure A Construction Site?

If you have decided to put an addition onto your home, build your own home, or even extend or build onto your business, you’ll know how much time and effort will have gone into making that decision and how much money has been spent on getting all of the materials and staff right.

Why You Need Site Security

When it comes to on-site security, many people wonder, is it really needed? It’s not like there’s a building to break into? The answer is, of course, yes, on-site security is needed to ensure that your site remains safe for both your employees and for anyone who is on the site.

Not only do you need to consider the safety of yourself and your workers, but you’ll need to consider the safety of your materials and tools. Materials and tools cost money, usually your money, and they are very valuable to thieves and looters who will think nothing of breaking into your site to steal things.

DIY Site Security

Nothing beats a professional construction site security service, but if you’re looking to cut some costs and do as much as you can yourself, these tips will help you get the best out of your DIY security efforts.

Install Alarms

One of the best deterrents to a would-be thief is an alarm system. Alarm systems come in all shapes and sizes, and the portable scaffolding alarm from Raider Vision is particularly unique as it can be installed quickly and easily.

Alarms that emit a very loud noise and even turn on floodlights can be a great way to deter criminals from entering your site or from carrying out their plans if they have gained entrance and happen to trip the alarm.

Use ID

Make sure everyone that enters your site is wearing a visible form of ID (such as a security pass) and ensure that the registration numbers of all vehicles are taken down and stored. This will allow you to keep tabs on who is coming in and who is going out of your site, narrowing down any incidents and possible witnesses.

ID works best when everyone is in the habit of checking. Mistakes happen and people forget to wear ID, but as long as you have a culture of asking and checking, a quick reminder should be all that’s needed.

Think About Site Design

Design your site in such a way so as not to leave any dark corners or hidden paths. Visibility is really important, as the more visible your site is, the more exposed a possible criminal may feel.

Install CCTV

CCTV has come a long way from the pixelated blurry images of old, although some are still terrible! Invest in good CCTV for your site, and your cameras will show a clear HD picture in the daytime and switch to infrared at nighttime for an equally clear picture.

CCTV can also be placed in a very visible area to act as a deterrent as well as a crime recording method, but do ensure that they are secured and safe for use.