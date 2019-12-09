How Can You Get the Best American Express Credit Cards If You Don’t Have a US Credit Score?

If you’re just moving to the United States, it’s likely that you’re learning a lot about how things are done and what you need in order to thrive in our country. Credit scores are a big deal in that regard, and not having one can actually hinder you quite a bit. Getting loans, buying cars, and sometimes even getting a job will be dependent on whether or not your credit score is acceptable.

But, say that you’re looking for the best American Express credit card, and you don’t have any sort of credit score for one reason or another. How can you sort things out in a manner that is helpful? There are a lot of options out there for immigrants that are looking for credit cards of all types – here are some of the steps you can take to find them.

Seek Out Willing Credit Card Companies

Many credit card companies that offer American Express cards are going to be willing to work with you. These companies actually specialize in providing access to American Express credit cards that have low interest rates and decent credit limits. Some of them use information based on what you’ve done in the United States already; others will use old credit scores. This leads us to our next point, about home country credit.

Have Information About Your Credit From Your Home Country

Different countries deal with credit scores (or similar concepts) in all sorts of ways. Do you know your credit standing from your home country? Do you have a way to access it and provide it to the company that offers the best American Express credit cards? If you can do so, look it up online, write to get it, or consult with companies like Nova Credit that can help communicate non-U.S. credit information to credit card companies. It could be really useful as you get started with the process.

Research Your Options Based on Your Needs

We all have different needs based on a number of financial questions that may arise. Because of this, you want to be certain that you’re getting a card that actually meets your needs. So, what are your needs? Here are some questions you’ll want to go ahead and ask yourself as you’re making that determination.

What will I be using it for?

How often do I plan on using it?

Do I need a certain credit limit for my uses?

How much can I afford on a monthly basis?

Do I want to find reward cards, or is a normal card okay?

Is the card just for me, or is it also for use by a spouse or other relative?

Knowing the answers to these questions early on can give you a starting point to work with. You can put together a list of questions to be answered while you’re researching for a card. Then, all you need to do is pull your list of questions out and ask them (or look for the answers), and you’ll have a more solid idea as to what will work for you.

Don’t Settle for Less than the Best

Many people will just grab the first credit card that approves them – and that’s often a mistake. You shouldn’t feel like you have to settle just because you have to approach the credit card application process differently. So, instead of just settling for the first company that catches your attention, you’re much better off holding out. You deserve to have a good credit card, instead of just a mediocre one.

Explore what options you have and find ways to make things simpler on yourself. Many times, you have more options than you thought you did and you can make decisions based on having a wide array of choices. Find the credit card that is right for you and that makes the most sense based on your circumstances. Then, when all is said and done, you can start building up your credit score and getting everything in order for your new life in the US.