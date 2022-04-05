How can you get a Pakistani Visa?

If you wish to visit Pakistan, you must first obtain a Pakistan visa. The sort of visa you apply for is entirely determined by the nature of your travel. You could be applying for a tourist visa to go on holiday, or you could be filing on behalf of a firm. Regardless of the type, the process can be time-consuming, but if you are organized and start planning ahead of time, you will be able to leave for your trip without incident. For travelers, NADRA Card Renewal obtaining a Pakistan visa online is no longer a burden. We will take care of everything as soon as we receive the essential information from you. So sit back and unwind while we take care of your Pakistani visa. Simply follow their directions, and you will be able to receive your Visa with ease.

How long is the validity period of the visa?

Pakistan visas are valid for up to 90 days after arrival. If you utilize it within that time frame, you will be able to stay in the nation for up to 30 days each entry (from the date of arrival). The visa only allows for one entry.

Journalist Visa:

If you are a member of the media and work for a radio, television, newspaper, or news agency, you can apply for a journalist visa if you are visiting Pakistan for a journalistic project. Freelance Journalists, Private Film Production Companies, or Advertising Filming Companies may apply for a Journalist NADRA Card Center Visa to make a Documentary Film only after receiving a commissioning letter from any daily newspaper, magazine, or TV channel.

The following documents are required for the Journalist visa application:

Duly filled and signed Journalist visa application

Original passport valid for at least six months along with its photocopy

Note: Applicants requesting multiple entry visas, as well as those planning to film a documentary in Pakistan, do not need to turn in their original passports. Once their permission from Islamabad is received, they will be required to bring their original passports for visa stamping.

Recent passport-sized photos on a white background:

Two pictures are required for single or double entry visas.

For multiple entries and documentary visas, two sets of original visa applications must be filled out and signed, along with six photographs.

Utility bills, bank statements, driving licenses, and other forms of identification are acceptable as proof of residency.

Computer Proforma for Journalist Visa [On one sheet, please fill in the blanks from S. No. 4 to 14].

Endeavoring (one-page download).

CVs of individuals and teams

If the applicant is a cameraman or photographer, please include a list of the equipment that will be carried.

Where NADRA Card Center is located?

Our offices, including the NADRA Birmingham Office, are located in practically every major city in the United Kingdom. Whether you visit NADRA Birmingham, NADRA London, or NADRA Liverpool, you will be met by courteous, collaborative, and professional staff members who understand how to deal with our guests and loyal customers while also supporting you in resolving your difficulties. The main aim for creating the NADRA card Office in the UK is to make life easy for Pakistanis who live there.