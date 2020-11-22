How can I put my classes online?

With about 140 governments ordering country-wide closures of their schools and universities, there is no other choice than to take the education online. But since time immemorial all that we have known about schooling has been taught face to face. Be it kindergarten or master degree classes- it has always been more impactful to see, hear and learn directly from our teachers. In a matter of just a few weeks, this pandemic has transformed how students are educated across the globe. Though deemed to be temporary given the current situation, these changes give us a glimpse into the future of our education system that is inevitably going to change; all we can do is wait and see if it is for the better or for the worse – in the long term.

Now that online teaching has become the new normal, you need to adapt to those methods as quickly as possible. Understand that it is a bit of a challenge at first, but all you need to keep in mind is that you are still the teacher there’ll always be room for improving and refining but, for now you need to buckle up and get going. Many around the world are also sailing in the same boat as you are, so you are not alone in this either. These being said, let’s now get into the nuances of how to teach online classes and what are all the steps you need to take in order to achieve that. Like everything new, this also requires time and effort, but not necessarily a large sum of money.

Before starting to go online you need to understand that there are many steps in between. For your benefit let’s quickly list those and then move on to the main topic.

Decide your subject Study your audience Prepare an outline for your course How to put your classes online?

There are multiple ways in which you can impart your teachings online. It is not compulsory that you need to have your own website in order to teach your students. Since you are just starting to enter this new realm of internet teaching, you need to always aim for smaller steps rather than taking a leap.

You can give lessons either through video or audio, and also you can choose to do it real time or by recording it beforehand and then uploading it. Not all people are camera confident, there are people who are great at conversing face-to-face, but are extremely uncomfortable in front of the camera and visa versa too. Hence it is normal to feel intimidated.

However you can work on it by-

Rehearsing it in front of the mirror before you are confident enough to face the camera Write a script if need be There is always an option to pre-record your classes and then edit it and upload, so there is literally no pressure on you to tape it well the very first time. Once you are comfortable in front of the camera it is totally up to you to take your classes live.

Once your material is ready, you can then think of going online. For a first timer it is always advisable to not start off with your own online tutoring platform as soon as you begin. In order to get a hang of it, always use an already established elearning platform. This will be a great experience and will help you in your growing curve. There are many advantages if you launch your course on another platform.

Some of them are-

Gaining audience’s attention will not be as tough as it will be if you start your own platform You will get to learn the inside operations on how an elearning website is run, what all it takes to maintain the inflow of traffic, marketing, revenue and business model etc You will also be exposed to positive and negative reviews from which you can also understand what the customer is looking for and improvise accordingly Once you start gaining audience it will be easier for you to convert them into your customers exclusively

and many more such learnings.

Once you get comfortable in your shoes, you can then begin to plan your own e-learning website. Opposite to normal belief you being technologically strong or not has nothing to do with you starting your own e-business. There are many other methods in which you can develop and launch your elearning platforms.

Hiring a tech team Purchasing ready-made clone scripts or software

Depending on the monetary resources and time you have at hand you can decide which option you choose to develop your website.

Before zeroing in on any of the methods, you have to know what features they offer to build or what customizations you might need etc. Here is a list of the basic features which will help in making an informed decision.

Video calling option Embedded virtual writing board Document sharing facility Notification alerts Progress analyser Class scheduler Payment gateways Dashboards dedicated to the admin, tutors and students Review, feedback and rating

And so on.

There are a few established software providers whom you can discuss with and purchase your script from. They are-

Adobe Premiere Elements Articulate Storyline Pinlearn WizIQ Moodle etc

Once your site is ready, the next step is marketing.

Marketing

A pivotal step in getting traffic to your site and Marketing is the only step that will help you achieve it. Getting the best possible ranking on the SERPs is important in getting the right attention required. There are a few ways in which you can market your e-business.

They are-

Content marketing Multimedia marketing Social media marketing SEO optimization Influencer marketing etc

It takes a lot of trials and errors to learn to run an e-learning business. With the ever evolving educational industry you need to strive to keep on your toes and be up to date with the technological aspects as well. Hence you need to be extremely vigilant and careful while conducting online e-learning business. Inculcating new teaching methods, refurbishing old methods, creative teaching skills all needs to be incorporated as and when the need arises.

