How Arcade Games Have Moved Online in the 21st Century

Who doesn’t love arcade games?

Arcade games first exploded back onto the scene all the way back in the 1971 with Computer Space, which was the first commercially available arcade game. From then onwards, arcade games took the culture by storm, with millions of people around the world becoming diehard fans of classic arcade games like PacMan, Pong, and Space Invaders.

Fun Fact: By 1981, more than 35 million gamers had visited a video game arcade in the United States.

Flashforward to today, you’ll find that arcade games are still popular. Sure, console and PC games have taken over, but there’s still a lot of love for arcade titles — especially from players who are fans of retro games.

The Online World of Arcade Games

Back in the old days, if you wanted to play arcade games, you had to head down to your nearest casino with a pocketful of coins. Thankfully, though, things have changed. Now, you can play any arcade game you want online, whether you’re on PC or mobile. Apple even has its very own arcade – Apple Arcade – which enables iPhone users to enjoy a huge collection of mobile games on a subscription basis, which is pretty cool.

In 2024, some of the most popular online arcade games include

Tetris

Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter

Coin Dozer

Providing you have an internet connection, you can play these games as little or as much as you like. That’s the beauty of modern-day arcade gaming!

Interestingly, arcade games have also become a huge part of online gambling and online casinos. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade, you’ll know that online gambling is bigger than ever, with casino arcade games being one of the main reasons for this.

With casino arcade games, you have lots of different categories. However, it’s fair to say the two most popular ones are:

Fish Games

If you speak to most online casino players, they’ll tell you that fish games are where it’s at, right now.

In a nutshell, casino fish games are arcade-style games that give you control of a gun (and sometimes other weapons) which you must then shoot as many fish as possible with. For each fish that you kill, the more money you get.

Pro Tip: When playing fish games, target the bigger fish if you want to win more money. This is because bigger fish generally have bigger in-game values. For example, a Tiger Shark might pay out a large amount of money, such as $30.

Fish games are a ton of fun thanks to the non-stop shooting and the potential to win big money, which is ultimately why online casino players are using fishtablegaming to find their favourite fish table games.

Crash Games

Aside from fish games, you might also enjoy crash games.

With crash games, you place a bet at the start. A space rocket (or other type of vehicle) will then start to go up through the sky. The higher the space rocket goes, the more the MULTIPLIER increases. Whenever the player hits stop, they will win the amount of money they bet combined with the MULTIPLIER. However, the catch is that the space rocket can crash (and explode) at any moment, so you really have to hold your nerve when playing this type of casino arcade game. If it exploded before you cash out, you lose.

Both fish games and crash games are equally as fun, so it’s recommended you give both arcade game genres a try. Remember, because they involve real money, you’ll need to gamble responsibly.

Final Thoughts

Arcade games will never waver in popularity — that’s for sure.

Whether you want to play traditional arcade games or casino arcade games, the choice is yours. Remember, online arcade games can typically be played on any device, including mobile, so choose the device you’re most comfortable with.

Have fun!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



