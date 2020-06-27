How AI Can Improve a Digital Transformation’s Success Rate

Going through a digital transformation is an important process for any business. New technology is being developed every day, meaning at some point it may be beneficial for you to change up the way you do things at your business. There is one new technology development in particular that is changing the way businesses conduct their digital transformations, and that’s AI. By implementing AI into your digital transformation strategy, you can boost its success rate, and give your business an edge over the competition.

The Importance of a Digital Transformation Strategy

Before you dive into transforming your business with AI, it’s important to develop a strategy. A thorough digital transformation strategy will help you map out what technologies to try within your business, how to implement them, and how to test their effectiveness.

There are thousands of different tools out there that claim they can help your business, but not all of them are right for you. You don’t want to spend time and money transferring large portions of your business over to new technology, only to realize that it’s not as effective as your old system.

This is what we mean by a success rate. After you fully implement new technology, you want your business to have improved enough to justify the effort it took to transfer over. To get a better success rate with your new implementations, you’ll want to look at using AI.

Why Look for AI in Your Digital Transformation Strategy?

There are a few reasons you’ll want to look for new technologies that use AI. The first is that these programs are often more reliable. Humans are prone to make mistakes, which depending on when they happen, can cause either insignificant or catastrophic problems. AI that is implemented properly is less likely to make mistakes so you won’t have to spend as much time cleaning up messes.

Second, AI programs can get things done faster. Sophisticated AI programs can process thousands of commands in just a matter of seconds, something that is impossible for humans. With AI you can take a task that would normally cost an employee an entire day and instead have it done in a few minutes.

Finally, AI is great for recognizing patterns that are normally hard to spot. By analyzing large amounts of data, it can find ways for your business to improve. For example, an AI program analyzing your sales statistics may notice that most of your sales occur during the afternoon hours. This would be helpful information to know, as you could have your sales staff reach out to their best leads during this time.

AI is simply able to do some things faster and better than humans ever could. By implementing this technology during your digital transformation, you make it more likely that you are happy with the final outcome.

AI Technologies to Consider for Your Transformation

If you want to include AI technology in your digital transformation, here are a few areas to explore:

Process Automation

One thing that AI is great at is doing simple tasks in a short amount of time. With process automation, you can have AI complete tasks that used to take you hours. For example, you can automatically send out or respond to emails, enter information into a spreadsheet, or update customer information. To learn more about how this works, you can check out this great article from Prolifics on robotic process automation.

Customer Service

A fairly recent use for AI has been developed in the area of customer service. Many companies have implemented a feature on their website called live chat, where customers can talk to customer service representatives instantly using a chat window. However, staffing representatives to monitor your live chat feature at all hours is costly. To limit the costs, companies have started using chatbots.

Chatbots work just like a live chat window, only instead of talking to a person, the customer will talk to your AI. The AI will analyze the messages coming in from the customer and provide a pre-scripted response that you’ve provided. If the AI is unable to help the customer, they can then direct them on to a live agent or transfer them to email support. Using this system, companies have been able to significantly reduce the workload for their agents, in some cases doing away with customer service representatives altogether.

To learn more about how chatbots work, you can visit this guide.

Lead Generation

The process of generating leads is often a time-consuming one for businesses. It takes time to research who might be interested in your product, score them based on how well they fit your ideal customer profile and contact them. AI can help make these tasks a little easier.

For example, some lead generation databases now come with AI features designed to help you find the best targets amongst the thousands of entries. You can also use AI to sort your leads into different categories, so that your salespeople know which leads to reach out to first or how to best approach them. By allowing AI to do some of the more menial tasks involved with lead generation, you can then free up your salespeople to focus on closing deals.

This guide goes into more detail on how AI can benefit your lead generation process.

Marketing

Finally, AI can help you with your marketing efforts. We already mentioned that you can use AI to send out emails on a more efficient schedule. Imagine being able to email customers right before they are about to run out of your product, or sending them a special discount on their birthday. With AI you can automatically send out emails at the most opportune time, rather than doing them all one by one.

The same principle applies to social media. With some AI tools you can post to social media at the best times and even respond to some of your interactions. You can even use AI to analyze your social media following to learn more about your audience and develop new leads.

There are several ways that you can use AI in marketing – this article from the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute goes into them in more depth.

Make AI an Integral Part of Your Digital Transformation Strategy

Transferring your business over to a technology that ultimately doesn’t produce good results is a waste of valuable time and money. By looking for technology that uses AI, you’re steering your business towards a reliable and efficient destination. So, as you get started on your digital transformation strategy, be sure you are thinking about how AI can help you going forward for the best results.