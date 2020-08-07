House Repairs That Will Save You Money if Done Regularly

If we do not make frequent upgrades and repairs to our homes, then they will fall into disrepair. Negligence, when your home is concerned, is unacceptable; your home should be kept in the best condition that you can keep it. If you have family members living with you, then even more so. By not keeping your home in good condition, you not only impact your life, but the lives of relatives, friends, and neighbors. This page will tell you a few ways you can upgrade and repair your home and how these repairs and upgrades can save you money in the long term. Most of these can be done very easily.

Here are some house repairs you can make that will save you money if you do them regularly.

Air Conditioning Servicing

You should have your air conditioning regularly serviced to prevent breakdown or failure. If you live in sweltering or tropical temperatures, allowing your air conditioner to breakdown can be life-threatening; according to one Singapore aircon servicing contractor, it is crucial that you have your air conditioning serviced as a preventative measure to suffering from the heat. Air conditioning units can also be very expensive. If you have invested a lot of money into your system, then having to replace it with a new one may not be an option. Your air conditioner can collect debris, mold, and dust, which can block it up and lead to unit failure.

Have your unit serviced at least twice yearly to ensure it is in working order and clean the filter yourself. You can take the filter off of the front, spray it down with water and remove dirt and debris, let it dry, then put it back on. For a cool living environment, keep your aircon serviced.

Clean the Gutters

Cleaning the gutters is a very important thing that you must do to ensure your home does not fall into disrepair. If your gutters become blocked, then water may collect and begin to leak, which can cause structural damage to your home or encroach on your neighbor’s property. Cleaning your gutters is very easy and needn’t be done more than twice a year. You can ascend to your roof on a ladder and brush away leaves and debris with a brush. Do not neglect to clean your gutters, especially if your house is surrounded by trees.

Fix Faucets

If you have any leaky faucets, you should repair them immediately; allowing a faucet to continue to leak will ultimately lead to disaster. Leaky faucets will not fix themselves, and if ignored, will become worse and worse, until your home begins flooding. Leaky faucets can be fixed relatively easily, and only require a few basic tools. There is no real need to employ a plumber to come into your home to fix your faucets, and rather, you can fix them yourself. If you are unsure how to proceed, there are many guides and videos online that can help you.

Smoke Detector Batteries

It is very important that you replace your smoke detector batteries any time they begin to die, or your smoke detector appears to be inactive. Your smoke detector is a frontline safeguarding measure that can protect against fires, and if it is not working, your home may become engulfed in flames before you even have the opportunity to make an escape. Fires can occur at any time, whether day or night, and could easily take you by surprise. Check your smoke detectors regularly and ensure they have live batteries in them at all times.

Inspect Electrical Cords and Outlets

You should regularly walk through your home and check cords and outlets. Any cords with exposed wiring must be replaced immediately, as exposed copper wiring can be a serious risk to health, more so if you have small children or pets in your home. Damaged outlets should also be repaired. Electrical hazards are nothing to be care-free about and can cause serious injury, or worse, death. At least once a month, go through your home and inspect for any damage to any of the aforementioned, and if you find some, then replace them.

Replace Bulbs

Replace your light bulbs intermittently. If you do not replace your bulbs, you risk them burning out, or worse, overheating and exploding. Keep your light bulbs updated regularly and ensure that you do not overuse them. Lightbulbs are very cheap and are not something you should skimp out on for the sake of saving a few dollars.

Now you know a few repairs and upgrades that you should regularly make to your home. Your home is your castle, and in line with that, keep it presentable, clean, and up to date.