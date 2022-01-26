Hot Topics in Betting for 2022

Throughout the last decade sports betting sites have evolved drastically, simply due to the rapid advancements in information technology. In this article, we are going to take a look at a few of the hot, new topics surrounding sports betting that are on every punter’s mind in regards to the future of the practice.

The Current State of Sports Betting

Sports betting, as stated before, is on the rise, becoming more and more popular due to the rise of sports betting sites. Not only that, but an increasing number of countries around the world are becoming more accepting of the practice, and loosening their previously harsh betting laws. African and Middle Eastern countries, for example, are becoming a lot more open to the idea of sport betting, and online sport betting as well. South America has always had a vibrant betting culture. However, when discussing the current state of sports betting, it is obvious that Europe is on the top.

Sports betting has seen an increase of 7.5% in Europe in the past year, and when experts have calculated the highest grossing gambling revenue of countries around the world, the list is frequently topped by European countries. European countries with the highest GGR are the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, with the UK being far ahead of the other two. For residents of the United Kingdom who want to find the best of the best, click here for a complete list of UK betting brands.

To put it simply, it seems that Europe is the leader when it comes to online gambling and betting, and among the European countries, the United Kingdom is far ahead of the others.

The Implementation of AR/VR Technology in Sports Betting

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are the “hot new things” in the world of tech right now. Many people often conflate the two, or use them interchangeably, so before we begin to talk about how they can impact sports betting, let us first talk a little bit about what AR and VR actually is.

Augmented Reality refers to computer-generated imagery projected around the user’s environment in real time, whereas Virtual Reality immerses the user into a 3D digital world. Both are quite recent phenomenon, however, they have already begun to have a massive influence on the way we consume media, and interact with the world, both “real” and cyber.

But how will AR/VR impact the world of sports and betting? Well, simple really. Through the implementation of AR/VR, punters can access information about a game, player, team, or sport with a simple click, or merely by pointing their finger at the target, that they would like to be informed on. Not only does this make acquiring information much easier, it also would save punters a considerable amount of time.

Not to mention, virtual reality can be used by players to train when a field is not available, whereas augmented reality can be used by players to acquire new skills, as the technology can help them imagine a wide range of new situations which they have never experienced before.

While it is definitely one of the more fascinating innovations that has gotten people excited for 2022, AR and VR technology is still new, and there are quite a lot of things to take care of before it becomes wide spread. Still, the technology is there.

Cryptocurrency and Its Impact on Sports Betting

An innovation which has already been present on numerous sports betting websites, however, is the introduction of crypto-based payment methods. While usage of crypto payments has been available at online casinos and betting sites for quite a while, recent months it has become a lot more popular and widely used, so that today, more often than not, online sportsbooks are likely to accept crypto-based deposits and withdrawals.

This change has gotten punters from around the world quite excited, as they don’t have to worry about the exchange rates and banking fees which plague FIAT currencies. Many expect that in the coming year, most online betting sites will have implemented crypto-based payment.

Conclusion

We live in an exciting time for sports betting and technological innovations. And the two worlds often collide. While European countries tend to top the list in terms of betting and gambling, the UK is the undisputed leader in the world of online betting sites.

With the advancements made in information and computer science, Augmented and Virtual reality are soon going to become mainstream, and further change the world of sports betting. On top of that, many punters are looking forward to more and more betting sites embracing cryptocurrency as a viable payment method.