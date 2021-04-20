HostZealot Review: Is It a Good Web Hosting Solution?

Would you like to have your private space on the web? If you want to have more freedom to do things the way your own way, choose the best VPS option. You can find many companies that offer web hosting services but it isn’t their specialization. Experienced users recommend getting hosting solutions from companies that specialize in providing services of this kind.

Pay attention to HostZealot company that has been in the industry of hosting services since 2009. HZ is well-known in the hosting market as the company that offers top-quality hosting solutions. A team of experienced specialists will provide you with the hosting option you will be comfortable with. They can offer you the most effective solution for your business based on years of experience. HZ company deals with both Windows and Linux and has servers all over the world. Are you interested and want to learn more about a HostZealot hosting provider? Then, keep on reading the HZ review to find out what it is all about.

Pricing: How Much Does HZ Hosting Services Cost?

HZ company has a large selection of hosting plans for different types of businesses. If to be more exact, there are 6 VPS payment plans for Linux and Windows to choose from. The price range is from 4.22 Euro per month to 42.21 Euro per month. When buying the cheapest option, you are guaranteed to get 512 RAM, 10 GB SSD, 1024 GB Bandwidth. HostZealot company offers discounts on their services from time to time. So, you should check the site not to miss a chance to get high-quality hosting solutions at an affordable cost.

Choose the hosting option that fits your company’s needs on the homepage of the website. For example, you need VPS in Estonia, you should enter https://www.hostzealot.com/vps/location-estonia to check the cost of the service and the options that are included in the price.

You’ll see that the dedicated server in Estonia costs 152 Euros per month. For this cost, you will get XEON E-2286 G, 16 GB DD4, 1 U SuperMicro, and other great features.

KVM Virtualization: What Is It and What Pros Will You Enjoy with It?

Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) technology provides virtualization in a Linux environment. One of its numerous benefits is that it is free and has an open code. It makes it possible to form many copies of one computer each of which is perceived as the independent one.

You can install different software on them as they work independently. This technology is used to provide VPS services. What pros does KVM have? They are the following:

A high level of privacy;

Independence of resources;

A possibility to install any system you need;

A possibility to use anti-virus programs;

Support of Firewall and all the protocols.

HostZealot Review: Ease of Use

Let’s have a look at how easy it is to use HostZealot hosting services. First, you need to sign up. When you order services, you will be redirected to the page with configurations. The company offers preset setup procedures like most companies that specialize in offering hosting solutions. At this stage, you should choose the payment plan that fits you best. You can make payments every month or choose quarterly/annual/semi-annual plans.

Then, you should choose the hostname, the necessary OS, and other settings according to your personal needs. The control panel makes it easy to navigate and choose the options you need within seconds.

Before you confirm the order you’ve placed, you need to check all the options. Pass to the Checkout and make sure that you feel fine with all the features of the chosen product. Finally, you need to share your personal and payment details. The company offers to choose among several payment options for your maximum convenience. Despite the fact that HZ company has many options and configurations to choose from, the whole process is very user-friendly.

Customer Support: How Helpful Is It?

It is very important to make sure that customer support works properly. When you choose HZ hosting services, you have nothing to worry about. Even if you face unexpected errors, customer support specialists will come to the rescue and deal with any problem in the blink of an eye. The good news is that HostZealot has a live chat option. It’s very convenient to connect via live chat. You can add some files with errors if you want specialists to help you faster. You can avoid long explanations by attaching documents via the live chat option. The ticketing system is available round-the-clock. It takes several minutes to deal with a challenging situation.

Conclusion: Is HZ Worth Your Money?

So, now you have a clear picture of what HostZealot is and how they work. If you choose HZ services, you will enjoy many advantages. Among them are such as a large variety of VPS plans for different types of business and budget, a user-friendly process of getting services, and helpful customer support. “Should I spend my hard-earned money on HZ VPS services?” – It’s a great option to choose. You won’t regret it if you get VPS services from HZ as their hosting solutions are easy to use. Whether you own a small or a large project, you’ll find HZ VPS services that will fit your needs.

Have you ever had the experience of using HostZealot hosting services? You are welcome to share your impressions.