Host-world.com Review (2021): Should You Use This Service?

The good performance of your commercial website depends on many factors. However, many experts agree that the hosting server is decisive. To select the best hosting provider, it is necessary to compare different companies. Hence, to make your comparisons easier, this review of Host-world.com has been prepared.

This company offers two types of hosting solutions: dedicated server and virtual private server (VPS). To know which service is most convenient for you, let’s quickly review the characteristics of each type of service:

A dedicated server is a server that only you use for hosting your website. All the server’s resources are at your disposal. Moreover, you have full control over the administration and security of the server. While this service is arguably the best type of hosting, it usually comes at a premium price. More details about this service can be found at Host-world.com/dedicated;

A VPS is an intermediate-level service in terms of price. Your server is hosted in a virtual server, in which all the resources are for you only. The processing power and the memory are entirely allocated for your needs. Also, you have control over the virtual server, similar to a private server. You still share the physical server with other users. However, this solution offers more security and reliability at an affordable price. You can find more details about the VPS service at Host-world.com/VPS .

To be able to assess the different options that Host-world.com offers, you must be familiar with the hosting technical parameters. Don’t worry. Below you can briefly read about them so you can understand more easily the different hosting packages from this company.

What to Look for in a Hosting Package

Whether you opt for a dedicated server or a VPS, you should always try to get the best technical characteristics for your website. The more resources and capabilities you get, the more costly the package will be. Hence, there is a tradeoff between resources and cost. As a rule, the resources of a hosting server should slightly exceed the requirements of your website. Also, consider the possibility of scalability. In all cases, take into account the following parameters.

Bandwidth

This is the most critical requirement for the good performance of your site. If your site is expected to generate a large amount of traffic, you cannot compromise on bandwidth. Get as much bandwidth as you can afford if your site will have many visits. Otherwise, you may end up with bottleneck problems. In extreme cases, your site may simply become unavailable because of insufficient bandwidth.

Disk Space

If your website contains a lot of graphics, videos, and other media, you’ll need a lot of storage space on the hard disk drive (HDD). As mentioned, make sure you get enough space for your current site. Also, consider the expected growth of your content. If possible, you should opt for solid-state drive (SSD) storage. This type of drive is significantly faster than HDD. The use of non-volatile memory express (NVMe) technology boosts the performance of SSD.

Operating System

You must make sure that the hosting server runs an adequate operating system (OS) for your web applications. Linux and Window XP are the most common operating systems on hosting servers. The least you want is to switch operating systems after you sign a contract for hosting. Hence, check this characteristic carefully.

Uptime

This parameter is an indicator of the hosting server’s reliability. Uptime is the percentage of time that your website is online. It is not possible to guarantee 100% uptime. Hence, you should not accept anything below 98%. The higher, the better.

Security

This requirement is also very important. You don’t want to compromise your information, do you? You won’t risk compromising your customers’ information either. Hence, you must make sure that the hosting server has top security features. These include firewalls and authentication. Redundancy and daily backup are a must to recover information in case of an attack or a natural disaster.

Host-world.com Review: Main Features

Now, let’s see the main features of this hosting company. It has hardware locations in 17 countries. In general, the more locations, the better. More servers provide faster service and loading time for your website. But it is necessary to have at least one server location near your company’s headquarters. This requirement is not a problem with Host-world.com.

This company has servers distributed in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. So, if, for example, your company is located in Asia, you have Hong Kong VPS nearby. What’s more, for all its locations, Host-world guarantees an uptime of 99.9%. This is one of the best uptime values offered on the market. However, in many cases, the hosting company´s claim doesn’t match the reality. It is not the case of Host-world.com. Your site will practically be online all the time.

Host-world.com Review: Packages and Pricing

As mentioned, this hosting company offers dedicated server and VPS services. For the dedicated server service, the prices per month (as per the company’s site) go from 119 Euros to 469 Euros, depending on the characteristics. The first package is for a dedicated server located in Strasbourg, France. The offered server has 64 MB of RAM and a bandwidth of 100 MB. The storage space is on HDD, 2x 1TB SATA.

The second dedicated server is located in Sydney, Australia. In this case, you get 128 GB of RAM and a bandwidth of 2 TB. The storage is on SDD 2×480 GB. As you can see, the characteristics that determine the price are RAM and bandwidth. There are different prices in between. So, you can select the package that meets your requirements.

However, if you prefer a more affordable alternative, you can choose one of the several VPS packages. The monthly fee for a VPS goes from 6 Euros to 100 Euros. Compared to a dedicated server, these prices are significantly lower. The first price corresponds to a KVM VPS 2 GB plan. For example, you can opt for Frankfurt, Germany, as the location of this VPS. The package offers 2 GB of RAM, 30 GB of disk space, and a bandwidth of 1 Gbps.

The second price is for a KVM VPS 16 GB package. In this case, you could choose Limassol, Cyprus, as the location. You get 16 GB of RAM, 300 GB of disk space, and a bandwidth of 100 Mbit port. Likewise, there are plenty of options in between. Rest assured, you’ll find an alternative for your requirements and budget.

Host-world.com Review: Customer Support

We cannot neglect customer support. It is critical. Setting up your domain may not be so simple if you are not an IT expert. If you had a problem, what would you do in such a case? Right, contact customer support. This is not a problem with Host-world.com. You can contact customer support using live chat. The company guarantees a 9.9 seconds response time. In case the problem is technical, within 10 minutes, you’ll have an expert to help you online. What’s more, the customer support staff is multilingual. It cannot get any better!

Host-world.com Review: Conclusion

This company is a reliable and affordable hosting provider. An advantage over other providers is the availability of dedicated server alternatives. Now, we can answer the question asked in the beginning. Should you use this service? Yes, you should. This company offers quality service, good prices, and excellent customer support.