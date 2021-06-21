Hormonal Imbalances: CBD Can Restore Balance and Help Alleviate Symptoms

By Louis Kristensen

Hormonal imbalances can happen when levels fluctuate from what’s normal for you. These essential compounds affect every cell in your body, meaning that even a minor hormonal imbalance can cause a ripple of undesirable effects. Plantine’s CBD is an active ingredient found in hemp and cannabis plants that could help with hormone imbalances. CBD products could restore harmony and balance to your hormones and ease the symptoms that are making you miserable. In this blog post we will discuss 5 reasons CBD could help your hormones! But first, let’s take a look at the absolute basics of how hormones work.

Understanding Hormones

Your body uses hormones to communicate with itself and with other cells. Hormones are essential compounds that help you survive but at the expense of your health. These chemicals provoke your body to do specific things by acting as messenger molecules between cells. The endocrine system is responsible for producing, releasing, and collecting these hormones. The hypothalamus sends messages to the pituitary, which releases hormones into your bloodstream.

Your endocrine system is responsible for regulating all of your biological processes by producing and releasing hormones. The secretion of these chemical messengers allows your cells to communicate with each other via physical signals. These signals are then picked up by receptors on the other cell, which causes the cells to produce more messenger molecules. This chain of events happens over and over again, allowing the body to maintain a delicate balance between itself and its environment. When there is a disruption in a cell’s delicate environment, it may produce too much or too little of its own hormones.

The Endocrine System and Hormones

When your body receives signals from the brain, your body begins the production and release of hormones. These chemical messengers act as regulators for many normal functions in the body through which your cells communicate with each other. For example, testosterone is responsible for male characteristics such as muscle mass and libido whereas estrogen promotes female characteristics such as reproductive capacity. These messengers also help control developmental stages, mood, energy levels, and the ability to fight infections. Let’s look at the major hormones in your body and see how CBD can assist with your endocrine system.

Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. It then converts sugar into energy for use by every cell in the body. If you have diabetes, the insulin receptors on your cells are not working correctly, which causes an excessive amount of glucose to be released into your bloodstream. This high level of glucose can lead to a variety of symptoms and health issues, which CBD could help remedy.

Estrogen is a female hormone that promotes sexual characteristics such as hair growth, breast development, and fat storage. Again, if you have too much estrogen in your body, these symptoms could cause you suffering. CBD could alleviate these issues by working on the receptors within your cells that are responsible for balancing your hormones.

5 Reasons CBD Could Help Your Hormones

Hormones are a major and often overlooked factor in many of the ailments that keep you away from good health. Here are 5 reasons why your hormones might be out of whack, and why you should try CBD Products to help balance them.

1. Stress

Stress is so often overlooked as a major problem with modern health. Our bodies have yet to evolve to deal with the daily stressors that go hand in hand with modern life, and it seems like every week or so a new study is being released about how bad stress actually is for us. Many people turn to exercise, healthy eating, and even meditation as a way to get rid of stress. But it would be better if we knew how to deal with it. And that’s where CBD comes in. CBD has been shown in studies to help counteract stress-induced by anxiety and pain. Furthermore, the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD can help reduce the negative effects on our bodies in response to chronic stress.

2. Moodiness

Everyone has bad days, and most people turn to their mood-altering vices of choice (or even prescription medication) in an attempt to “feel better”. You may have noticed that this can actually make the problem worse, especially when taken on a regular basis. The end result is the classic addictive cycle, where you become dependent on your mood control aids to feel normal. The anxiety-reducing and pain-soothing effects of CBD can help you develop healthy coping methods for when the tough times come, instead of relying on your mood-altering vices.

3. Thyroid Disorders

If you have thyroid issues, it is quite common to feel out of control and experience a host of symptoms such as fatigue, weight gain, muscle loss, skin problems, and much more. CBD can actually help to regulate the function of your thyroid gland, and the anti-inflammatory effects can help you feel better. If you’re experiencing thyroid issues, it would be worth it to try CBD to help fix them, especially because there are no known side effects or negative consequences.

4. Diabetes

In addition to regulating the thyroid, CBD can also regulate blood sugar and insulin levels. This can have a host of benefits, including getting rid of the cravings that are a common result of these problems. CBD can even help to reverse the course of diabetes by helping to regulate blood sugar levels. If you’re struggling with diabetes, CBD is a worthwhile and natural alternative to prescription medication or dangerous procedures such as the latest medical advances in reversing type-2 diabetes.

5. Weight Loss

Weight gain is just as much a problem caused by our poor diet as it is due to hormonal issues. If you have issues with overeating, weight loss resistance, and just can’t seem to shed those extra pounds, CBD may be the answer. You also don’t have to give up the foods you love in order to slim down. CBD helps to suppress your appetite and control your cravings so you can actually enjoy your favourite foods in moderation without gaining weight.