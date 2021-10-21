Honeygain: Finally a Legit Money-Making App

When you’re checking out various passive income ideas, money-making apps may seem like a top choice: not only can they be used anywhere at any time, but they also don’t require any training or financial investments upfront. With these apps, you earn by completing rather monotonous but very easy tasks and obtaining a small bonus every time.

A free desktop and mobile app called Honeygain, however, offers an entirely different and novel way to earn: you don’t need to actively do anything to get paid, as long as the app is running on your device with a stable internet connection. Unsurprisingly, some people are quick to dismiss it as too good to be true; however, in this article, we’re going to explore what makes Honeygain a completely legitimate way to earn effortlessly – and, if that wasn’t enough, completely risk-free.

Honeygain is an internet-sharing application – but what does that mean?

Once a new user signs up on Honeygain, the application starts sharing their extra internet bandwidth with a crowdsourced web intelligence network that helps Honeygain’s business clients worldwide gather publicly available web data they need for processes like ad verification, brand protection, price comparison, and so on. Every client and business case is verified and monitored individually to ensure the security of the network, and the user is compensated for every megabyte they share.

There are two ways you can share your bandwidth, and your earnings on them are calculated a bit differently. The default network sharing pays 1,000 Honeygain credits (equivalent to $1) per 10GB of traffic. Now if you want to earn more, there’s also a Content Delivery (CD) feature that you can turn on and off manually in your application – but only if you live in one of the 40 supported countries and use a desktop device (a.k.a. computer or laptop). CD pays six credits per hour as long as the device is in Active mode, no matter how many GBs you manage to share during that time.

Free money makes for happy users

You can request a payout as soon as you make $20 (20,000 credits, in the app’s currency). Aside from heading for tried and trusted PayPal, you can also cash out in bitcoin – whichever option you choose, you’ll have to pass a mandatory 2-factor authentication step and receive your money in a couple of business days.

Over the time Honeygain’s been active, hundreds of screenshots have been shared by their users proving they’ve received their payments as promised. While most of them earn enough to cover their Netflix or Spotify subscriptions and not much else, the app actually pays as promised – which is the most important thing. None of those people had to sweat for the money, either! Every visitor of the website is also welcome to see how much they could potentially make by using the earnings estimator on the website.

All users are also free to join the referral program and make some extra credits by inviting their friends to the app. Referees receive recurring bonuses equal to 10% of their referrals’ earnings, and the referred people who join using their code instantly get $5 added to their balance.

Honeygain’s experience in the industry

Honeygain launched in 2019. While it didn’t support a wide variety of operating systems at first, the team kept working to boost the app’s availability: as of October 2021, the application is available for users of Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS (all installers can be found on the app’s official website).

After two and a half years spent in the industry, Honeygain currently has 3,700+ user reviews on Trustpilot, where the users praise the app’s concept and its professional customer support. The scores given by the reviewers average at 4.3/5 stars. In addition to this, Honeygain has 30,000+ followers on various social networks and massive user communities on Facebook, Reddit, and Discord. As of October 2021,

Your first steps with Honeygain

If you’re already looking to start earning money with Honeygain, you’ll have to start by creating a profile on Honeygain’s website. All you’ll need to enter is your email address and password – it takes minutes! Right now, the app is also running a limited-time offer for our readers: if you sign up using the code Passiveincome, you can collect $5 for free straight away!

Next, download and install the app on at least one device (computer, tablet, or smartphone) with a relatively fast and stable internet connection and keep it running. You won’t need to provide any permissions for the app or enter sensitive data in the process. That’s it – you’re generating passive income! Did you ever think it could be this simple?