Hollywoodbets is one of the most popular sportsbooks in South Africa. For long, many players have flocked to Hollywoodbets knowing that once they enter the lobby, they can place bets on a wide variety of sports as well as play a wide variety of casino games. Well, recently, Hollywoodbets added a new game portfolio dubbed Spina Zonke. Since its launch the Spina Zonke game portfolio has endeared itself with many players. In this article, we are going to take time in understanding what Spina Zonke is all about and what it is about the game that makes it so much popular with multitudes of players.

What is Hollywoodbets Spina Zonke

In simple terms, we can say Spina Zonke is a collection of online slots. However, Spina Zonke are unique slots in that they are exclusively manufactured for Hollywoodbets and they are played exclusively by Hollywoodbets players. Just like ordinary slots however, Spina Zonke games come in different types that is, some may come with a classical feel to them featuring three reels and the classical fruit theme. Others however come as modern video slots featuring 5+ reels and a whole host of bonus features. Go play Spina Zonke now

Spina Zonke games are designed by Habanero, one of the leading software developers in the gaming industry.

How Does Spina Zonke Work?

Its easy to start playing Spina Zonke games. However, it’s important for players to note that they can only start a gaming session once they register their Hollywoodbets account. Once players register their accounts, the next step is to load their casino account. This can be done using anyone of the site’s numerous banking methods. After loading the account, players need to proceed to search for the ‘Spina Zonke’ tab located on the menu bar at the top of the screen.

Upon clicking on the ‘Spina Zonke’ tab, players are automatically redirected to the Spina Zonke lobby. Over here, players can choose the online slot they want to play and start a gaming session. Spina Zonke games come with different themes ranging from gemstones, wizards, dragons to trucks and soccer hence all types of players will definitely find something that suits their needs.

During gameplay, players just need to click on the Spin button and let the reels work their magic. Once identical symbols are matched, the player will scoop some juicy payouts. All potential payouts to be won are clearly illustrated in the paytable area.

Spina Zonke Prizes

Spina Zonke games accommodate all types of players from the low rollers, mid-range players to the high rollers. Low rollers can enjoy the cheapest Spina Zonke games wagering as low as 10c per spin. Some Spina Zonke games however are meant for high roller slots as their minimum wagers start at 88c per spin.

The exact Spina Zonke prizes to be won during gameplay are dependant on two key factors. First, they are dependant on the game being played. Some games are low rollers games while others are high roller games. This therefore means payouts awarded correspond to the wagers placed. Second, the game’s return to player percentages (RTP) determine the lucrativeness of slots. Games that come with high RTP slots tend to pay more than slots that come with low RTP percentages.

Spina Zonke Jackpot Race

Among many positive factors behind the popularity of Spina Zonke is the Jackpot Race. The Jackpot Race is a game tournament that allows players to stand a chance of winning their share of a R250,000 prize pool. To enter into the jackpot race, all that players need to do is to wager at least R2 on any Spina Zonke game. Once done, players automatically enter a bi-weekly draw (Wednesdays and Saturdays) where 195 lucky players will share the R250,000 prize pool.

Spina Zonke games are highly entertaining games to play. Even more impressive however is the fact that the games are also highly enterprising something epitomised by the jackpot race which comes with a massive R250,000 prize pool.