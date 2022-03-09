Hollywoodbets Login My Account

Hollywoodbets is arguably the most popular betting sites in South Africa which has both an online sportsbook and betting outlets across South Africa. The bookmaker provides many betting products like Lucky Numbers, Casino, Esports and Sports Betting. The bookmaker has several betting outlets spread al over South Africa and the reason why this bookmaker is popular is because when there is a new product in the betting industry, Hollywoodbets is one of the first bookmakers to have that product on its platform.

How to register with Hollywoodbets?

Registering for a Hollywoodbets account is a pre-requisite but the good thing is that it is an extremely easy process which you can complete in a matter of moments.

In order for you to register for a Hollywoodbets account, you must:

visit the official Hollywoodbets website

Click on the green ‘Join Now’ button on the main menu

You will be presented with a registration form, fill it in with the required information namely;

Title

Names

ID Number

Gender

Mobile Number

Email

Address

Source of Income

Password

Agree to the Terms and Conditions and confirm your age

Click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the ‘Registration’ process.

How to deposit funds into your Hollywoodbets account?

It is quite easy to deposit funds into your Hollywoodbets account and one of the most satisfying things about Hollywoodbets is that there is a wide range of deposit methods available on the Hollywoodbets platform.

To make a deposit, you must;

Login to your Hollywoodbets account on the Holywoodbets website

Once you have logged in, please click on the red link labelled DEPOSIT (located just beneath the login fields).

You will notice two options for EFT and Payment Portal

Click on ‘EFT’ to see the Hollywoodbets bank details

Click on Payment Portal and see all the available payment methods namely:

OwnPay

Capitec Instant EFT

Virtual Card Services

Ozow

Peach Payments (Credit Card)

Peach Payments (Instant EFT)

Zapper

PayFasy

PayU

SpendSpend

Select your preferred payment method and complete the withdrawal process.

How to do a password reset with Hollywoodbets?

It usually happens that people will forget their login details for various reasons, but that should not be a real cause for concern for Hollywoodbets customers because there is an easy way to recover your lost password. To recover your lost password;

visit the official Hollywoodbets website

Click on the “Lost Password” button which is located just below the login section on the top right section of the website

You will be prompted to select your preferred method of recovering your account, either via SMS or Email.

SMS

Click on the SMS button and enter the cellphone number that you used when you signed up for your Hollywoodbets account. A new password will be sent within a few minutes to this number via SMS.

Email

Click the EMAIL button Enter the e-mail address that you used to sign up for your Hollywoodbets account. We’ll then send you a mail with a new password.

How to login with Hollywoodbets?

In order for you to log into your Hollywoodbets account, you must;

Visit the official Hollywoodbets website

Input your Username and Password in the spaces provided on the Main Menu

Click on the ‘login’ button and you will get access to your account.