Hodlnaut Launches an Android App to Earn On the Go – Here’s What You Need to Know

While a 9 to 5 brings in a steady stream of income, earning passively on the go is integral in helping you achieve your financial goals. Besides earning in fiat currency, the advancements in the crypto space have paved a digital economy that allows individuals to earn passively with cryptocurrency – and no, we’re not talking about just investing in digital assets.

For one, you can deposit your crypto into interest-earning accounts to earn consistent returns – think traditional banking systems where you deposit your cash to earn interest. The best part: These crypto interest-earning platforms are likely to offer higher interest rates to earn a greater yield on your crypto investments. One platform that provides generous returns is Hodlnaut.

The Singapore-based crypto lending platform offers up to 12.73% APY on stablecoins such as USDC and USDT, and 7.46% on Bitcoin and Ethereum. These are reportedly some of the highest interest rates in the market so you know you’ll definitely be maximizing the potential of your crypto assets.

Earlier in August, the platform launched its iOS Mobile App to provide iOS users the ability to earn anywhere, anytime. Now, the firm has just revealed its newest Android App to enable all users to earn passively on the go – yes, even while asleep.

Ahead, we discuss more on the features of the app and why you should start downloading it to earn at your convenience.

The Main Features

The Hodlnaut Android App is designed for convenience and is equipped with the necessary functions for users to earn on the go. Similar to the website, it enables users to manage their crypto holdings while supporting sign-up, identity verification, deposits, and withdrawal functions. But that’s not all, users are also able to share their referral links easily through social media and messaging apps, directly from the app.

Moreover, to ensure security and protection for Android users, the app comes equipped with a face and pin identification function, as well as 2FA to ensure that users’ accounts are secured.

Here, we discuss some of the key functions of the mobile app to note.

Depositing and Withdrawing

The Android Mobile App allows users to deposit and withdraw at their own convenience. To deposit, users can head over to the Wallet dashboard to choose the currency they wish to deposit or withdraw.

To deposit, users can simply copy the Hodlnaut crypto wallet URL and paste it to the exchange or wallet where they would like to send the crypto.

For users who would like to withdraw through the app, they can select the crypto of their choice before entering the recipient’s name, address, and the amount to withdraw.

Since Hodlnaut takes a security-first approach, users have the option to enable withdrawals to whitelisted addresses only. To do so, they would need to input the recipient’s name and address into the address book prior to performing the withdrawal. Do note that the address will only be enabled after 48 hours.

Swap Tokens Easily

The Hodlnaut Android App also allows users to access the Token Swap function, enabling them to swap their tokens without having to leave the platform. This offers added flexibility and control for users as they now have the option to swap their tokens on one platform to earn greater returns.

Moreover, Hodlnaut has also recently launched a Market Order function on the Token Swap feature to increase the success rate of token swaps. To enable the Market Order function, users would need to check the box that reads “Market Order” when performing the swap. Do be aware that the price indicated is an estimate and the actual price will only be reflected once the order is successfully placed and executed.

Earn Greater Rewards with Hodlnaut’s Referral Program

As a believer of earning passive income, Hodlnaut has a referral program to allow users to earn by simply referring their friends to sign up and deposit on the platform through users’ unique referral codes. The code can be retrieved on the Android Mobile App and shared easily with friends.

To access the code, users can head over to the Account dashboard and tap on the “Refer your friends” button to retrieve their unique referral code.

Once they have joined the program, users will be able to receive a 10% commission from their friends’ interest and each friend referred will get a $20 signup bonus if they deposit US$1,000 in a single transaction as their first deposit or within 1 week from their first deposit.

In line with the launch of the Android App, Hodlnaut has revealed a new Android User Referral Program to allow users to earn up to US$1,100 by referring their friends to sign up via the Android App. The program ends on 22 November 2021 at 23:59 hours (GMT +8) and consists of the following tiers:

Tier 1: Earn a one-time bonus of 100 USDC when you refer 2 new active* users.

Tier 2: For every additional active* user referred after the first 2 active users, the referrer can earn up to 20 USDC per new active* user.

Here are the necessary requirements to be considered an active* user and to qualify for the bonuses:

New users must sign up with Hodlnaut’s new Android application. New users must use your unique referral link when signing up for the account. When clicking on your link, your friends might be brought to our online website instead of the new Android app. Do make sure that your friends download our new Android Mobile app and paste your link into the “Affiliate Link” field when signing up. New users need to submit KYC verification and ensure it is approved. Deposit a minimum of US$1,000 worth of supported crypto assets in a single transaction as their first deposit or within 1 week of the first deposit.

Final Thoughts

The Hodlnaut Android Mobile App is now available on the Google Play Store to allow users to earn passively on the go and manage their crypto transactions seamlessly and easily. With both the iOS and Android applications available for users, Hodlnaut aims to provide a convenient alternative for users to earn anytime, anywhere.