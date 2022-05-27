Hiring A Developer Can Be Difficult In The US

Thanks to the advancement in technology, developers in the US are in more of a demand than ever. Tech giants such as Google, Twitter, Facebook, Adobe, and HP are hiring most developers. This hiring frenzy is leaving many smaller companies calling out SOS (save our software). Due to this talent shortage, it’s vital for your HR department to know how hard hiring a developer can be – and how remote recruitment can be the answer.

At a recent tech hiring fair, EnergySavvy co-founder and CTO Leo Shklovskii said:

“It is a really tough market out there, and there are a ton of companies that are looking for people. Everything from startups to big companies, everyone wants to find engineers, and wants to find developers. So, it is a challenge for us, as it is for everyone. It takes a certain amount of craziness to come work for a startup, right? You can go to Microsoft, you can go to Google. But it is a very different experience coming to a place that is as small as EnergySavvy, so the people who are interested in that are going to be interested in startups that are similar-sized.”

Nowadays, there’s almost no company in the country that doesn’t need a developer now – or will need one shortly. Sooner or later your HR department will need to bring one aboard.. If you’re still gun-shy about hiring remote workers… Here are three things your HR should consider before hiring your first remote developer.

There are roughly 3.4 million developers in the United States. So your HR department might assume hiring a new developer is easy. If developers grew out of the ground like daisies, then yes it would be a breeze finding one or two to recruit.

Unfortunately, developers are not so easy to come by. Bigger companies like Google and Facebook are dominating when it comes to recruiting. And for a good reason – they’re challenging to compete against. Not only can they offer higher salaries, but have a big draw with environmental appeal. Beautiful campuses, slides in the lobby and free food are hard to pass up.

As a result, smaller companies are stuck with whatever’s leftover. In his 2012 State of the Union address, President Obama said: “growing industries in science and technology have twice as many openings as we have workers who can do the job.” Demand is outweighing supply. Talented developers have their pick when it comes to job opportunities.

Within this country, developers are making close to 90k in wages. It can be difficult for smaller companies to provide that kind of salary. Not to mention you’re also competing with companies that are head-hunting developers with actual cash bounties.

But, all is not lost. It is possible to snag a great developer for your company.

Hire Your Next Developer Remotely

Many companies are starting to see the benefits of hiring remotely. Especially considering the influx of demand vs availability the US is seeing. For one company, going with remote developers was a no-brainer. Traitify CEO Dan Sines calls hiring remotely “more productive overall“.

“Companies need to embrace remote workers, but they don’t necessarily have to resort to an exclusively remote workforce. It’s a great model to source talent…”

According to Quartz:

“Everywhere from rural Vermont to the middle of Montana is in need of programmers.”

The demand for trained developers is growing nationwide. So hiring a remote developer can be an ideal solution. And it’s not without its perks. By hiring remotely, you can save on real estate, office equipment and take advantage of different time zones. Most developers working remotely will be doing so at different durations. You can enjoy having your coding done 24/7.

The estimated amount of developers working outside of the US is close to 21 million. That’s a lot of untapped talent available. Thanks to ever-increasing technological advances “access to qualified personnel” has increased substantially. Growing by 70% in the last two years according to a study done by Duke University. Duke concluded that “It’s less and less about low-skilled labor and more and more about accessing new pools of high-skilled talent.”

Remote Hiring Can Support Your HR Department

Shortly after founding CareChime, Mandar Rahurkar decided to hire remote developers. Later, he gave an interview and was asked what he would do differently if he were to hire a remote worker in the future. He replied with: “I would definitely try to work with a professional, trusted remote dev team. It would save me nightly or early morning calls, and diminish the risk of losing developers.”

That’s where an IT staffing company like DistantJob comes in. Is all about giving you access to the most talented developers available so that your transition is smooth and seamless. We have developer talent from Canada to Armenia and only recruit the top talent you’re looking for.

It can be difficult to even know where to start. Some companies consider using bidding sites or seeking out freelancers. On that path, you risk not getting the exact coding talent you’re looking for. Mandar Rahurkar had a developer disappear one day without explanation. Without a remote team holding developers accountable, they might not always stick around.

All around the world companies like Automattic, Zapier, Basecamp, and CloudPeeps (to name a few) have blazed the trail for remote working. Founder of Automattic Matt Mullenweg called his experience with almost an entire remote staff “amazing.” Forbes reports that remote working has increased by 103% in the last decade. Companies are realizing that they don’t need to move to tech locations such as San Francisco or Boston to get access to the best tech talent.