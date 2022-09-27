Here’s All You Need to Know About Transit Documents, Customs Declarations; EAD, EX1, TAD, T1, T2

If your business is dealing with Customs Transit, there are certain procedures that you’ll need to follow if you want to move goods in the UK and the EU – and with them, many documents you’ll have to take care of.

Today, we’ll take a closer look at the most important Transit Documents you’ll need to move goods around, as well as filling out Customs Declarations.

What are Customs Declarations?

Everyone who wants to move goods around in the UK and the EU needs to fill out a Customs Declaration. The declaration is one of the key transit documents each company has to prepare, and it contains all the details necessary about the goods that are being either imported or exported.

The Union Customs Code establishes the procedure for lodging a customs declaration. You can find out more about it at the European Commission’s page on Taxation and Customs Union.

Do I need to fill out a Customs Declaration?

In addition to other documents, like the T1 document or EX1 document, you absolutely have to fill out a Customs Declaration form. If you’re the owner of the goods that are being transported, or you’re acting on their behalf as a representative, you have to lodge a customs declaration.

There are other parties that can fill out the document, including anyone having control over the goods. There is a requirement, however. The person filling out the declaration needs to be established in the European Union. You can use the services of On The Spot Broker to guarantee for you and issue the required documents.

How do I do that?

If you’re lodging the declaration yourself, you can create and store the declaration using electronic data-processing techniques. You can find out more about it in the EUCDM Guidance Document you’ll find in the Article 6 of the Union Customs Code.

You can also lodge the declaration in writing, using a Single Administrative Document (SAD). The document is used for trade with non-EU countries within the EU, as well as movement of non-EU goods within the EU.

What documents do I need to move goods in the UK and EU?

If you’re asking yourself, what is a T1 document?, then you’ve come to the right place. Let’s quickly cover some of the most important customs documents and forms.

EAD

EAD stands for Export Accompanying Document, and is required as proof of admissible export. After submitting an export declaration and having their goods inspected, the owner of the goods receives the EAD as a confirmation. It’s a necessary step of the export procedure in the EU.

For those moving goods internationally, the EX1 document must also be submitted.

TAD

The Transit Accompanying Document is issued when movement of the goods starts. It contains a barcode and a reference number – the same as on your declaration. This document needs to be included with the goods as they transit, from start till end.

T1 and T2

The T1 customs form contains information such as the details of the exporter and goods receiver, number and weight of packages, details of seals, and so on. It tells customs that the product being transported is not yet ready for release, as certain formalities are still to be ironed out.

The T2 document on the other hand marks goods that have been cleared by the customs for public circulation. If you’re moving goods that are ready to be sold, you’ll need the T2 form.