Here Is A List of The Top 7 Cryptocurrencies You Should Buy and Hold

Cryptocurrencies are taking over the world. They have become a household name for many people. There is a good chance that cryptocurrencies will be the future of money, and it might all happen in the next 5 years. So, many people are trying to find the golden ticket for cryptocurrencies. In this article, I will give you 7 cryptocurrencies to buy and hold for the future.

What are Cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrency is a term used to describe different types of digital assets. These assets include bitcoin, ethereum, ripple, litecoin, and many others. People refer to them as crypto assets because they work on cryptographic protocols. They use complex algorithms to secure their value and prevent fraud.

The most well-known example of a cryptocurrency is bitcoin. However, there are over 2,000 different coins, each with unique features. Some coins are better suited for specific purposes, such as payments or trading. Others are exciting pieces of technology.

While the best crypto to buy might seem confusing, experts have researched some, and they’re worth investing in. Look at this list of the top 7 cryptocurrencies to buy and hold.

This Is A List Of The Top 7 Cryptocurrencies You Should Buy And Hold

1. Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the first ever-known cryptocurrency to exist. It’s decentralized; hence, it works without the central bank. Also, people can send Bitcoin to themselves without intermediaries.

Bitcoin is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Bitcoin, and everyone can participate. Through many of its unique properties, Bitcoin allows exciting uses that any previous payment system could not cover.

Experts have said that Bitcoin’s market cap might reach $1 trillion by the end of 2022. This would make it the most valuable asset in the world, surpassing gold.

The main reason for this growth is institutional investors’ increasing demand for Bitcoin. Its low correlation with other asset classes and its potential for high returns attract them. As more investors buy Bitcoin, its price will continue to rise, driving its market cap to new heights.

All these are excellent reasons to buy and hold Bitcoin for the future.

2. Tether

Tether is a cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar. It is popular because people see it as a safe investment, as its value is not volatile like other cryptocurrencies. It is backed by real-world assets, including USD, making it a stablecoin.

Tether is also one of the most widely-traded cryptocurrencies, meaning it is easy to buy and sell. Thus, it is an excellent choice for investors who want a stable, reliable cryptocurrency to buy and hold.

However, critics say Tether does not have enough reserves to support its claim. Also, it’s unclear how much money is being sent through Tether transactions.

Despite these concerns, Tether continues to grow in popularity. Experts believe that Tether will eventually replace fiat currencies like the US Dollar.

3. Binance Coin

Binance coin is the native coin of the Binance exchange, and people use it to trade various cryptocurrencies. It is another crypto to buy and hold with a market cap of about 70 billion dollars. Launched in 2017, BNB has since grown beyond simply being a way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Today, you can use it to book airline tickets, buy gift cards, and even pay off credit card bills.

This coin has several advantages that make it an attractive investment. First, the Binance coin is one of the few with a use case outside speculation. You can use it to pay fees on the Binance exchange, which discounts fees when paid with Binance coin. This gives Binance coin real utility and demand.

Also, Binance coin has a strong team behind it and is well-funded. Binance buys back and destroys Binance Coin, increasing the value of the remaining coins in circulation.

It is a good option for investors looking to diversify their cryptocurrency holdings.

4. Ethereum

Ethereum is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts with a market cap of over 400 billion dollars. It is a wise investment because it is a platform with many potential applications. You can use smart contracts for financial transactions and even online voting.

Ethereum is still in its early stages, but it is already attracting the attention of some big names in the investment world. Many people believe that Ethereum will become the dominant platform for blockchain applications. It could eventually surpass Bitcoin as the most valuable cryptocurrency.

If you believe in the long-term potential of Ethereum and are willing to take a risk, it could be a wise investment.

5. Solana

Though uncommon, Solana is quite a good investment. This is because it solves scalability issues facing the current internet. It aims to create a new type of network that allows for more than sending information from point A to point B.

It creates a system where every network node can handle all data transfers. This means there would no longer be any need for massive data centers or servers.

Solana is currently in alpha testing, so it may never see mass adoption. However, if it succeeds, it could change the future of the Internet.

6. XRP

The market capitalization of XRP is over $37 billion. This cryptocurrency was created by some people who founded Ripple, a digital technology company offering financial services such as cross-border payments.

At the beginning of 2017, XRP was worth just $0.006 per coin. However, since then, its price has risen dramatically, reaching $0.80 in late February, according to CoinMarketCap.com. By mid-March, XRP had risen even further, hitting a high of $1.20.

As of now, there are about 2 million coins in circulation. Hence, investing in XRP would be a wise decision.

7. Litecoin

One reason Litecoin is a good investment that it is similar to Bitcoin. As such, it has been able to attract investors who want exposure to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Another reason why Litecoin is an excellent investment opportunity is because it has seen significant growth in recent months. The price of Litecoin has increased by almost 1,000 per cent this year.

Conclusion

Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a lot of risks. But, if done correctly, it can also offer a great return on your money. Remember, these are only seven out of hundreds of cryptocurrencies available today. So, invest wisely!