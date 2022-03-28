Healthcare App Ideas that Will Help You Succeed in 2022

Even though new mobile software gets published in online stores every day, it doesn’t mean a newcomer can’t make bank by creating something new and exciting. One of the ways to do that is to develop a mobile healthcare app. This kind of software is extremely diverse and is on the rise in 2022.

If this topic is something you’re interested in, our editorial may be very helpful. For your consideration, top 5 beneficial ideas for healthcare apps.

Weight loss & nutrition apps

Some may object right off the bat that weight loss and nutrition apps do not belong in the healthcare category. However, dismal statistics from WHO prove that obesity is not only a global issue, but it also causes millions of deaths every year.

Consequently, weight loss and nutrition apps are among the most sought-after in 2022 and will remain as such in the future.

The great thing about those apps is that they come in all forms! You can develop a food diary, a calory tracker, a fitness or yoga exercise manual, a diet compilation. The only limit is your imagination and preferences.

There are hundreds of ways to lose weight and control nutrition, and each of those has its fans. Therefore, every well-executed weight loss app will be able to find the audience.

Virtual doctor/symptoms checker

In 2021 we use the Internet for everything, even for self-diagnosis. Is it the right thing to do when you’re feeling sick? Definitely not. But does it stop people from googling the diagnosis based on several symptoms? Never!

So why not try and monetize people’s curiosity? A well-composed mobile symptoms checker will be sought after and will offer multiple options for monetization (from themed ads to a freemium). You can also enrich the functionality with all kinds of relevant information. From medications assortment to medical knowledge base, local health listings, and even the newsfeed for the patients. No limitations, really.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind before launching the development process:

fill the app with trustworthy content pay extra attention to UI/UX to make it intuitive warn your audience about the potential danger of self-diagnosis

The WebMD phenomenon has proved symptoms checkers are always on the top when it comes to being in demand. So why not ride that wave?

Medication price comparison engines

Another healthcare app concept that is a recipe for success is a price comparison engine. Medicine ain’t cheap, so people will always like to know if there’s a chance to save some extra coins.

Why not give the audience such an opportunity by building an app that will not only contain the info regarding the relevant medicine prices but will also offer the most affordable option based on the user’s location?

The number of features that can be packed in such an application is nearly endless. For example, it might include a robust filtering system (preferred location, pharmacy, medicine manufacturer, etc.), built-in geolocation, a user’s profile with the list of saved items, the “quick search/access” interface, and more!

A winning approach, in this case, will be to check out the most successful competitors’ apps and then improve one of those by adding some kind of unique feature that your audience will love.

On-demand medical app

Covid pandemics gave the concept of on-demand medical services apps a powerful boost of popularity. Since 2020 even the most skeptical users have understood that online consultations are helpful and effective.

An app that helps the patient to stay in touch with their doctor anytime anywhere brings numerous benefits to the user, so people are willing to download those. Another benefit of this kind of software is its longevity. Even if the user changes the doctor, it doesn’t mean they have to change the app right away.

At the same time, it is essential to keep in mind that developing an on-demand medical app is neither fast nor cheap. The chat and video consultation functionality is tricky to develop. The software has to support various multimedia formats (including industry-specific ones) and safeguard flawless connection at any time. Therefore, choose the development firm thoroughly. The vendor should have an extensive portfolio with multiple examples of modern medical apps. This is definitely not an application you can trust a freelancer or an inexperienced dev company.

Women-oriented healthcare apps

This is more of an extensive category, as mobile apps targeted at women come in all different types. But that is an asset for every entrepreneur, as there’s always space for a maneuver.

You can opt for a pregnancy journal with the info regarding every pregnancy week, pictures of a baby developing, and useful advice. It can be a period calendar combined with an ovulation tracker. You may develop a mobile female forum, a communication app where ladies will be able to discuss health-related issues. Or even a fully-functioning digital clinic focusing on women (e.g., offering services of female medical professionals).

Choose an idea that you find exciting and that fits your budget. A sleek minimalistic app with simple functionality may be as successful as a feature-packed complex app. Just make sure to select an experienced contractor that will bring the chosen concept to life.

Final Words

In this editorial, we’ve gathered the five most beneficial types of healthcare applications that you should consider in 2022. Still, the variety of medical apps is not limited to this top-5. There are many other ideas on the healthcare software market that are advantageous and popular. For example, appointment booking software, healthcare-related reminders, medical translation applications, medical training, and management apps, even delivery apps for patients!

But whichever type of software you pick, don’t forget the healthcare industry is severely regulated. The final product should meet all the compliance and safety requirements obligatory in your country. Pay extra attention to the contractor’s qualification and experience, as it is a key to your product’s success. Plan out the process thoroughly, and your app will be the next healthcare market sensation!