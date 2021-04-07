Guide on Online Casino Australia 2021

Learn our 2021 online casino guideline for Australians, play for free, and for real money at trusted online casinos! Get bonuses and free spins, win jackpots and have fun at recommended online casinos in Australia.

We have one goal: to provide a simple solution to what can often be a frustrating situation, which is how to choose the perfect online casino Australia. Our ambition is high: to be your ultimate guide to casinos. However, it’s recommended that you check for reviews before gambling at australian-online-casino.info to make sure you know all the bonuses offered and games.

As you read this, we hope that players will sign up with a legal site. Our goal here is to provide you with a comprehensive explanation of what it takes to find and play at a good online casino site in Australia!

How Do We Rate Online Casino Sites?

How do you choose your online casino? That’s a big question. Our way of evaluating a casino addresses several concerns but the main one is security. A casino that is considered safe must have at least one license, if not several, from a recognized authority, which may be, for example, the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). The MGA evaluates the casino and provides it with a license, which it displays on its website, and which actually authorizes it to operate and accept players.

In fact, when you are interested in a casino, be sure to check if the casino is licensed or not – in the “Home” or “Information” section.

Online Casinos in Australia that Use the Australian Dollar

Paying and getting paid in local currency has many advantages, especially the ability to control conversion costs. That’s why the best online casinos will allow you to credit your gaming account in Australian dollars (AUD), and withdraw your winnings via that same currency.

How to Choose an Online Casino?

There are several ways. The first, as we have seen above, is security. But there are several other criteria:

Games: the catalog of video games on the site should be large, if possible, so that boredom never sets in.

Bonuses: bonuses should be rewarding and, if possible, frequent. A good online casino allows its players to enjoy advantages that they would not have had elsewhere, in another casino.

Customer service: they should always be alert and respond to your needs and questions in a quick and clear manner.

Payment Methods: In the best online sites, there is a welcome variety in payment methods. In fact, players will be able to see what payment methods are available, to choose the casino that will offer them the one that best suits them.

Withdrawal times: Your money should not take too long to reach your bank account. Therefore, choose casinos with a waiting time of no more than 48 hours, if possible.

Steps to Register at the Online Casino

Our online casino portal will show you in a few steps how to register (create an account) in the casino.

Select the online casino you want to play. Fill out the registration form on the site. The form will ask you for specific information about your identity and banking information. Be prepared to provide them. After that, you will surely receive a confirmation SMS or e-mail. Validate it. Then you will probably have to create a secure password. Your account is now valid. You can play!

What kind of bonuses do Australian Casinos offer?

When choosing a casino, you should pay attention to the bonuses they offer. Casinos in Australia take care to offer attractive bonuses to players, to encourage them to sign up or stay with them as long as possible.

Welcome bonus

The first one we will describe is obviously the welcome bonus, which is often the most interesting of all the bonuses at a casino. Usually, it offers multiple deposits. Basically, the casino gives 100% of your deposit. So, if you deposit $150, you will have $300 in your account, with the welcome bonus.

Deposit bonus

Next is the deposit bonus, which we won’t go into since we’ve just done that, and then the no deposit bonus, which is a bonus given “free” by the casino. Note, however, that this free bonus obviously has a “cost”: you will have to play the bonus a certain number of times before you can withdraw the winnings it has triggered. In general, pay close attention to the terms and conditions that come with all bonuses.

VIP Program

Finally, some online casinos allow their loyal players to enter a VIP program, which offers bonuses and regular promotions to users.

How do I activate bonuses at Online Casino Australia?

You should keep in mind that each Australian online casino bonus (welcome bonus, reload bonus, free spins, etc.) comes with its own terms and conditions. This is why it is essential to read them before using them. In fact, it is by satisfying the conditions that you will be able to unlock them. The conditions for activating a bonus are mostly related to the following points:

The minimum amount to deposit.

The period of time during which to deposit.

The number of times a deposit is required. Usually, one deposit is sufficient, but some special bonuses can be unlocked by making a series of deposits over a period of time.

The code to be entered at the time of deposit. Some bonuses are automatically released, while others require the player to enter a code. Pay attention to this.

Claiming the bonus: Once the requirements have been met, there are some bonuses that are only released when you claim them from the Australian online casino’s customer service department.

Following the release of the bonus, there are other conditions that are added, such as :

The number of times the generated winnings are put back into play (the wager).

The maximum amount that can be withdrawn from the winnings generated by the bonus.

Don’t hesitate to read the bonus terms and conditions of the online casino site you are playing at, to get a clear idea of what you are getting into.

Selection of Online Casino Games

If you like playing online casinos, you will love the following selection of games. In general, the site catalogs are full of hits and new games!

Slot Machines

As one of the most popular casino games, it’s impossible not to come across a variety of machines in any location you visit. In this fast-paced game, you spin the reels and enjoy fantastic bonuses and fun themes, ranging from ancient Egypt to the latest trendy TV series. In general, you’ll have unlimited access to the best online slots available, including branded ones, or classic slots, interactive video slots, and progressive jackpots, with life-changing amounts if won.

Live Table and Dealer Games

Roulette wheel

Fans of roulette will be delighted to come across this game on gambling sites. You can choose from a variety of roulette games for even more fun.

BlackJack

For fans of card and dealer games, this is BlackJack. There are many exciting variations to enjoy, with rather classic betting limits for this game.

Video Poker

Poker is definitely a must at the Australia online casino. Especially since there is often a fairly large selection of virtual tables to play at.

Progressive Jackpots

Progressive jackpots have a huge winning potential, as a small amount of each bet goes into the pot. Most online casinos have one or more progressive jackpots, as it is very appealing to the player to know that they can win a non-negligible amount.

There are of course other additional games, which you can find at the best online casinos in Australia.

Mobile Online Casino

Many casino sites allow their users to play games, get bonuses and enjoy various promotional offers on their mobile. This version is available via the store, as a downloadable application, or via the search engine of your phone or tablet. This way of playing combines the content of the casino with the tranquility of playing wherever you want, for total freedom.

Deposits and Withdrawals: Online Casino Payments

In online casino Australia, you will need to choose from a variety of different payment methods, to quickly and effortlessly transfer money into your account. All of these methods are safe, secure and have high maximum limits and low minimums, giving players of all levels a chance to get involved.

IFor the payment methods, you will be able to find all of the following – credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, bank transfer, e-wallets: Visa and MasterCard, or PaySafeCard.

All of the above methods, and others, will ensure that you get your money. However, the time frame depends on the casino. As a general rule, deposits are immediate or almost. It is not the same thing for withdrawals: a minimum of 24 hours of waiting is to be expected since the casino must first verify your identity, via your personal and banking information.

Australia Online Casinos VIP and Loyalty Program: How to get the most out of it?

A VIP or loyalty program only rewards players with a consistent amount of play. Because the online casino wants to pamper them and show their gratitude, it has programs in place that allow them to get more for their money.

The difference between a loyalty program and a VIP program is the playing budget. The good news is that even if you are a low-budget player, you can still enjoy a loyalty bonus, as the VIP is much more suitable for high rollers.

All you have to do to have fun is to have fun winning JackPots. The amount doesn’t matter. The best casinos in Australia make sure that all their players get the best possible treatment on their platforms.

Online Casino Australia Tournaments: How do they work?

Tournaments are online competitions that bring together many players. This is your chance to compete with the Australian online casino community to test your skill level. The advantage is that you pay a low entry fee while claiming big rewards!

Players are eliminated as the tournament progresses, and the prize pool is divided among the finalists according to a predetermined scale. If you’re skilled, tournaments are a great way to make enough money for a small deposit, but keep in mind that you may be up against the best. Refine your strategies before you enter a tournament!

That’s it. Play only at proven casinos and you will have a chance to win! Good luck!

FAQ

Is it safe to play in online casinos?

Betting your money in online casinos is safe because you will find that the vast majority of online casinos are totally reliable places to play.

How to choose a good casino?

To choose a good casino, you should consider the reviews of other users, the bonuses offered the security of the site, and the presence of several payment methods.

What games can I play at online casinos?

In online casinos, you have a multitude of games at your disposal namely: slots, video poker, table games, live casino and you can even bet on sporting events.