Growing Stocks That Might Double Your Investment

Do declining main market indices make you hesitant to purchase stocks? After seeing the benchmark S&P 500 decline by more than 25% since the end of 2021, it makes sense if you’re wary of investing in stocks that are constantly losing value.

At times like these, it’s critical to keep in mind that every stock market crash in recorded history has been followed by a complete rebound. This is why shrewd investors who go against the grain and make investments during downturns like the one we’re in tend to outperform in the long run.

These battered stocks, according to analysts who study them, aren’t receiving nearly enough attention. In fact, the average price objective analysts have set for these stocks shows that, once the rest of the market perceives their core businesses in the same manner as they do, they may double or treble your investment.

About Nasdaq Composite

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which was first introduced in 1971 and initially had a value of 100, consists essentially of every company registered on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

A listing on the exchange is really one of the requirements for inclusion in the index. The Nasdaq Composite is a capitalization-weighted index, which means that it assigns weightings based on the market caps of the individual companies, and it comprises more than 3,000 stocks as constituents.

The performance of the composite reflects that of the exchange, which in turn is a good indicator of how the technology sector is doing. This is because the sector accounts for almost 50% of the index’s entire makeup. Research from September 2021 found that the top 10 corporations tracked by the index were all titans of the technological industry, making up 46% of the index’s overall weight.

The Nasdaq Composite’s worth has increased as a result of the prominence of the tech sector. For instance, on March 9, 2000, the Nasdaq Composite shot up to 5,046.86 during the dotcom bubble that consumed tech companies at the turn of the century. Soon after, it fell by more than 4,000 points, and it took 15 years for it to rise to 5,000 once more. Tech valuations were once again bolstered by the stock market bubble brought on by the pandemic in 2021, and the index’s value soared to an all-time high of 16,057.44 on November 19, 2021.

