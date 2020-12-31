Google Workspace promo code FREE in Desamark

Coronavirus has forced plenty of businesses to shift to remote working, and now more than ever it can be difficult to collaborate as a team on a virtual screen. That’s where Google Workspace comes in!

Previously known as G Suite or Google Apps, Google Workspace is a cloud-based productivity package for companies that helps employees finish their work, no matter where they are or what device they’re utilising. This application suite is great for productivity among teams, as it is a 100% cloud-based web suit that helps your staff to share ideas, work together and continue with work as normal, no matter where they’re based.

Some of the biggest companies and organisations across the globe rely on Google Workspace because of the ease of use when it comes to professional emails, file storage, video conferencing, online calendars, document editing and more.

In 2021, why not make the switch to Google Workspace by using this free promo code in Desamark? Take a look below at some of the benefits of the application, and how you can get yourself one of these exclusive promo codes.

Benefits of Google Workspace

There are plenty of benefits to Google Workspace especially for teams in businesses that find themselves working remotely. Here are some of the key perks:

A professional business email for your domain

If you have a website for your company, then it is vital that you also have a professional email for you and your staff. Think about it, having a personalised address such as [email protected] looks much better than [email protected], no?

Gmail’s simple but effective features can make collaborating with your team and communicating with your customers so much easier. You’ll be able to easily create a business email account with your own domain in one step using Gmail in Google Workspace.

Access your content from any place and device

Google Workspace allows you to access your business content from any place in the world and from any device. Through it, you can:

Check emails

Share files

Edit documents

Participate in video conferences and more!

No matter if you’re on the go, in the office, or at home, you can access and edit all your files from any working computer, tablet or phone. With Google Workspace, you can make new documents in various formats, save them in the cloud, and share it publicly or privately to a specific client. You can even stay in touch with your customers through video conferences too!

Google Workspace FREE

Unsure if Google Workspace is a right fit for your business? With Desamark’s Promo code, you can get a 14-day free trial to see if it suits you!

Google Workspace promo code

Get your hands on Google Workspace Business Starter or Business Standard with 10% off for the first year using Desamark’s Google Workspace promo code. Check out this handy video on their Youtube page on how to get and claim a promo code:

