Google Consent Mode V2: Advertisers Face Deadline in March 2024

The digital marketing landscape is constantly evolving, with updates appearing regularly. While most have minimal impact, some, like GDPR, iOS Privacy updates, and the deprecation of third-party cookies, have significant consequences. Google Consent Mode V2 is the latest wave, and it specifically impacts Google Ads users with a March 2024 deadline.
This new policy requires websites to collect and transmit user consent for data collection and advertising purposes. This means Google Ads users need to take action to ensure they comply with stricter user consent requirements by the deadline.
MRS Digital, a paid media agency (https://mrs.digital/ppc/), has analysed the policy, official messaging, and industry interpretations to help you navigate these changes. While the deadline primarily affects Google Ads users, the changes can indirectly impact your website, ad delivery, and more, especially if you choose to ignore them.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Deadline: March 2024
- Impact: Stricter user consent requirements for Google Ads users
- Potential consequences of non-compliance: Loss of data from European Economic Area (EEA) users and potential inability to use Google Ads services
What is Consent Mode V2?
Consent Mode V2 expands on Google’s existing Consent Mode by:
- Requiring additional consent signals for personalised advertising.
- Allowing websites to opt out of modelled data for users who decline consent.
- Aligning Google’s services with stricter EU and UK user privacy regulations.
What do advertisers need to do?
- Understand the policy and choose an implementation: Google offers two options, Basic (stricter) and Advanced (allows some data collection without consent).
- Update cookie banners and tracking: Ensure cookie banners reflect the new consent types and tracking complies with user permissions.
- Validate Consent Mode V2 functionality: Test the implementation to ensure it functions as expected.
Why is this important?
Failing to comply by March 2024 could result in:
- Loss of data from European Economic Area (EEA) users.
- Inability to use Google Ads services.
This shift emphasises the importance of:
- First-party data for measurement, attribution, and targeting.
- Contextual and relevant content advertising.
Embrace the change, prioritise user privacy
In a world where consumers are constantly monitored and targeted, it’s not surprising that consumers increasingly value their data privacy. Google’s Consent Mode V2 reflects this shift. By embracing these changes and prioritising user privacy, advertisers can ensure continued access to Google Ads and maintain effective marketing strategies.
Additional resources:
- Google EU User Consent Policy: https://www.google.com/about/company/user-consent-policy-help/
- Google Consent Mode V2: https://support.google.com/tagmanager/answer/10718549?hl=en
- MRS Digital’s detailed blog on Consent Mode V2: https://mrs.digital/blog/navigating-the-google-consent-mode-v2-deadline-a-guide-for-advertisers/