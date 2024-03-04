Google Consent Mode V2: Advertisers Face Deadline in March 2024

The digital marketing landscape is constantly evolving, with updates appearing regularly. While most have minimal impact, some, like GDPR, iOS Privacy updates, and the deprecation of third-party cookies, have significant consequences. Google Consent Mode V2 is the latest wave, and it specifically impacts Google Ads users with a March 2024 deadline.

This new policy requires websites to collect and transmit user consent for data collection and advertising purposes. This means Google Ads users need to take action to ensure they comply with stricter user consent requirements by the deadline.

MRS Digital, a paid media agency (https://mrs.digital/ppc/), has analysed the policy, official messaging, and industry interpretations to help you navigate these changes. While the deadline primarily affects Google Ads users, the changes can indirectly impact your website, ad delivery, and more, especially if you choose to ignore them.