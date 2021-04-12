Golf Lessons That You Can Use In Running A Business

By Jordan Fuller

You can pick up business learnings anywhere if you learn to assimilate. Little do people know that the best business lessons such as negotiating with prospective clients, setting goals, and running a business can be picked up from their favorite place: the golf course.

Golf professionals teach us that the first step in being successful on the field is choosing the perfect club. If you choose the wrong one, chances are you will miss the mark regardless of how great your swing is.

The same idea is accurate in managing a business. To meet your goals, you need to choose the right tool for every situation. For instance, if your company faces a pile of workload, maybe the ideal tool is a new hire.

This is just one of the many things you can learn on the golf course that is applicable in the business world. Below, we have rounded up the best lessons businessmen themselves have collected while playing golf.

Drive for show, putt for dough

At some point, you have heard of this saying if you play golf. If there’s any shot that makes up for a great game, it is the final putt on every hole.

This concept is also applicable to business. In fact, it resembles an equally famous quote: “turnover is vanity, profit is sanity,” meaning companies obsess over turnover for the same reason golfers like to smash a hundred yards drive down the fairway—to attract audience attention. Sure, it allows you to show off your skills, but at the end of the day, what matters is that your business generates profit to pay the bills and employees.

Surround yourself with great people

Golf is deemed as an individual game. However, more often than not, you are seldom alone on the golf course. Keep in mind that how others play influences your performance on the course. When you come across a better golfer, it is normal to feel motivated to step up your game.

The same idea rings true in the business realm. Surrounding yourself with amazing, talented people will unleash a surge of motivation to learn and do better in your craft. Positive, winning attitudes of people are crucial to your business growth, which is why you should leave no room for people exuding negative energy.

Have fun and finish strong

More and more business owners, especially entrepreneurs, downplay their abilities when they don’t “start out on fire.” The same happens to beginner golfers—they start nervously, thinking they won’t do great in the game. However, what starting businessmen and golfers don’t quickly realize is that after a few business deals and swings, they will eventually build momentum all the way to their goals.

Just because the beginning did not go as smoothly as you wished it would be, does not mean you don’t have a strong advantage in the future. Thriving business owners also started from the bottom like you—meaning you can also achieve what they have in the present.

Also, there are things about managing a business (and playing golf) that can be tiresome and nerve-racking. Keep in mind to take time to have fun despite the stress and struggles you face—on the course and while running your business.

About the Author

Jordan Fuller is a retired businessman who is passionate about golf. As a golf enthusiast, he channels his passion into writing. Some of his works have been published in Golf Tips Magazine, FORE Magazine, GolfMagic, and USGolfTV.