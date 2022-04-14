GoldenShare Review: Here Is Why You Need GoldenShare In Your Trading Arsenal!

I have been struggling to find employment these past few months, and balancing the demands of my family with work has proven challenging. But after searching online for new opportunities that would give me more control over what I do every day without sacrificing creativity or quality time spent at home, an idea struck, and I tried online trading.

After stumbling into GoldenShare, I found out that it is one of the few binary options trading platforms with an automated trading system. So, I decided to give it a try and see how it goes. And if you are like me, feeling hesitant to invest in something new can be eased by the knowledge that their customer service is available 24/5.

The first thing that caught my attention about GoldenShare was the user interface which is sleek and modern. It is also very easy to use, so even beginners can get started right away. The next thing I noticed was all the educational resources they provide. They not only have articles and videos but also webinars and live chats with experts so you can get all your questions answered. Plus, their customer service is available 24/5, which is great because you can always get help when you need it.

So far, I have been impressed with GoldenShare, and that is exactly why I wanted to finally write a GoldenShare review.

Let’s start off by getting to know this platform first in this GoldenShare review.

What is GoldenShare?

GoldenShare is an online trading platform that offers innovative tools and features to help you make the most profit possible. Whether you are looking for ways to grow your trading business or want to start making money from home, GoldenShare has the solution for you. With their help, you can take back control of your life and work without sacrificing quality time with family or creativity!

GoldenShare offers a cutting-edge trading platform that’s been designed with traders in mind. It has lightning-quick execution, real-time quotes on FX stocks Crypto and more – no glitches or problems are experienced thanks to its innovative features! This company breaks the stigma associated with the Risky Business style; risky trades should only be handled by financial professionals who can afford all those risks… but not at GoldenShare, where you’ll find an inclusive community built around a passion, i-e, Trading.

How was my experience?

I wanted to talk about my experience with this platform in this GoldenShare review so that you can get an idea of what to expect if you decide to use it.

When I first started this venture, it was GoldenShare who gave me everything that I needed and more! They have been so professional throughout the whole process. Their support made my life as an entrepreneur easier by providing top-notch guidance at every turn, which took all of the hard work out for you know what? It’s like they read your mind because when I needed them the most, their team has always come through with a solution or two to get my business up off its feet again.

GoldenShare has been a lifesaver for me, LITERALLY! I’m not sure what we would have done without them. Not only do they provide excellent customer service, but if something goes wrong or doesn’t go according to plan – their team is always ready with quick resolutions that put users at ease instantly.

Is GoldenShare a scam?

No, GoldenShare is not a scam. I have used this platform for over a year, and I have never had any problems with it. I am 100% satisfied with their services.

Now let’s move on to the good part of this GoldenShare review, where I will be discussing the trading platform in detail.

What GoldenShare trading platform has to offer its users?

The trading platform that GoldenShare offers is one of the most user-friendly platforms I have ever used. It is easy to navigate, and all of the important information is easy to find. Plus, their live chat support is available 24/5, so you can always get help when you need it.

The platform offers a variety of features, including:

Real-time quotes on FX stocks Crypto and more

Lightning-quick execution

A user-friendly interface

Educational resources, including articles, webinars, and live chats with experts.

I have found the trading platform to be incredibly reliable and user-friendly. I have never had any problems with it, and it has always worked perfectly.

Also, I want to mention here that don’t forget to read this GoldenShare review till the very end to know about the drawbacks that I have encountered so far but don’t worry, they all are minor ones.

Customer Service

The most important thing in judging any trading platform is their customer service because you know what they say “Your money is only as good as the company you keep it with”, and that’s why GoldenShare offers excellent customer service.

Their team is available 24/5 via live chat, and they are always happy to help. They can help you with anything from finding the right trading strategy to resolving any technical problems you may experience.

One of the best parts about their customer service is their dedicated account managers. I don’t want to miss to mention in this GoldenShare review. You are assigned an account manager when you sign up with GoldenShare, and they are always available to help you with anything you need. At any point, if I found myself stuck or didn’t know where to go, my account manager was always there to help. He even helped me in making some of the successful trading strategies that worked well with my capabilities and trading experience. Now, who wouldn’t want that, Right!

Overall, If I talk about their customer service alone, I would give them 5/5 stars because they are always there to help you when you need it the most.

Trading Assets and Account types

The number of assets offered by this broker is staggering. You can trade stocks, index CFDs, or Forex with 200 different options available to choose from! The account types vary depending on how much money you have and which level in a Trading experience that will satisfy – whether it’s just for fun & education purposes or if your goal was actually profitable trading activity completely separate from investments like these two examples above show us how things work when depth gets involved.

I was stunned to see that they have given their users a variety of account types so that users can choose whatever fits their needs. These account types are Basic, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

These account types offer:

Over 200 Tradable Assets

Market Review

Dedicated Senior Account Manager

Bonus Funds

Lucrative Spreads

Trading Signals

Trade Room analysis Tier 3 Tee 2 folds up into one complete access

Financial Planning

Risk Management Planning

Special Venture

Promotions Access to events

Webinars Monthly Weekly

Complete Qualified Withdrawal Processes

Next up, I want to talk about their educational centre in this GoldenShare review.

Educational Centre

There is no need to spend hours standing in front of your computer screen researching financial markets when you can get all the information and guidance needed from one place. GoldenShare provides new traders with educational material they will find enlightening as well as a substance that helps make informed trading decisions; such access includes eBooks on how best practices affect success; accounting services so accountants don’t have to do more work than necessary- saving time while ensuring accuracy–and market analysis reports providing insight into what’s going down right now!

I was so excited to find a resource that would help me learn about the market and get better at Trading. The eBooks are great for beginners because they cover everything from how technical analysis works all the way through developing your own plan using automated stop losses or executing spread trades based on an order flow strategy—I never came across anything like this before!

The glossary is broken down into categories such as financial terms, market participants’ jargon, and much more. If you’re new to trading or investing in general, there’s no need for feelings of intimidation because we will break everything down so simply that even a novice can understand it!

Now, as promised earlier in this GoldenShare review, here are the drawbacks of the platform, but as I mentioned before, these are minor in comparison to the features offered.

The first thing I noticed was that the platform’s theme was too bright for me, and it made it difficult to concentrate.

The second thing was that the charts were a little small, which can be easily fixed by changing the size in the settings.

Thirdly, I noticed that after finishing all the eBooks, I wanted to learn more and that the educational section was lacking in some areas. Also, some video tutorials would be better too.

The last thing was that there were only two dialects that were given: English and German. I wish more dialects were available because I know not everyone is comfortable with these two.

Conclusion

Overall, GoldenShare offers an excellent trading platform that is easy to use and provides traders with all the necessary tools they need to be successful. The customer service is amazing, and they are always there to help you when you need it the most. The educational centre is outstanding and provides traders with all the information they need to make informed trading decisions.

Disclaimer: This review is written from my own experience and my self-knowledge only and this is not a recommendation.