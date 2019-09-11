Going for gold! Five decades of business transformation, Oliver Wight celebrates its 50th Anniversary

2019 is the year Oliver Wight celebrates its 50th Anniversary as a world-leading business transformation specialist. Founded in 1969, as man first set foot on the moon, Oliver Wight was established by its namesake – Mr. Oliver Wight – in the USA. Half a century later, the organisation is operating throughout Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, as well as North and South America.

Even with today’s global presence and in an era of fast changing technology and consumer demand, Oliver Wight’s principles remain true to one man’s belief – that all organisations can transform the management of their business, to enable sustainable improvement and profitable growth and that people are at the core of true business transformation. With this guiding philosophy, the Oliver Wight organisation first introduced MRPII to the business lexicon in the 1970s and then, in the 1980s, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP). In 2005, Oliver Wight pioneered Integrated Business Planning (IBP) which has become the management process of choice for some of the most successful businesses in the world.

Over the last 50 years, Oliver Wight has built a client base that includes well-known brands such as; Revlon, Mars, Heinz, Henkel Diageo and Danone, as it helped transform hundreds of organisations, taking many on to achieve the industry-recognised Class A standard of business performance.

In 2019, Oliver Wight continues to demonstrate its thought leadership in business performance with the formation of a global team to develop and drive evolution of the Integrated Business Model and enable businesses to take advantage of the very latest advancements in technology and AI, as they respond to and reshape customer expectations.

“I’m delighted to be celebrating Oliver Wight’s 50th anniversary,” says Les Brookes, CEO of Oliver Wight EAME “In a time where businesses have it tougher than ever, we continue to innovate so that businesses can tackle today’s challenging marketplace. Our success can be attributed to that of our customers, some of whom we have worked with since our very early days,” Brookes continues, “If there is a common denominator in how our clients attribute our mutual success, it’s in Oliver Wight’s ‘decidedly different’ approach to business consultancy. By transferring our knowledge to our clients’ own people, we empower change from within to enable sustainable transformation, over years and decades.”

About Oliver Wight

At Oliver Wight, we believe sustainable business improvement can only be delivered by your own people; so, unlike other consultancy firms, we transfer our knowledge to you. Pioneers of Sales and Operations Planning and originators of the fundamentals behind supply chain planning, Oliver Wight professionals are the acknowledged industry thought leaders for Integrated Business Planning (IBP).

Integrated Business Planning allows your senior executives to plan and manage the entire organisation over a 24-month horizon, while Oliver Wight’s extended Supply Chain Planning and Optimization ensures your supply chain is designed and structured to deliver best-in-class customer service with minimal costs. Using the Oliver Wight Maturity Model to pursue our globally recognised Class A standard for best practice will determine a tailored improvement journey for you to develop your organisation’s processes, and reach and sustain excellent business performance. With a track record of more than 50 years of helping some of the world’s best-known organisations, Oliver Wight will help you define your company’s vision for the future and deliver performance and financial results that last.