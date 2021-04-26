Global fintechs moving into multiple regions need to talk brand tactics

By Juan Sanchez, general manager US and LAC, strategy-led brand agency fst

When the US doughnut maker Krispy Kreme first set its sights on the UK 18 years ago, it intended to market its product as a breakfast staple. In the US, people love a deep-fried sugar-coated treat in the morning. But in the UK? Not so much. So it changed tactic. It was sold as a communal indulgence for office workers. Different slant, same distinct brand rooted in Americana.

Global fintech brands looking to secure take-up in multiple territories face a similarly sticky situation.

Striking the right balance between a fintech’s worldwide persona and the way it will be received in separate countries, with their myriad cultural and social nuances, requires an agile, multifaceted strategy. Translating websites and brand messaging into dozens of different languages simply won’t cut it.

Working on two levels

For most of our lifetimes, increasing globalisation has been the prevailing trend. We hop on an aeroplane, communicate via email, use global payment systems, eat strawberries in December.

But while national borders make no sense in some circumstances, they have enormous impact in others. Yes, we’re global citizens, but we’re also products of our environments, and all kinds of cultural, social and historical factors are at play when it comes to decision-making, whether you’re a CEO, CFO or regular guy on the street.

Nowhere is this felt more acutely than in the financial services sector, where people around the world have complex need states and are on very different trajectories. Right now, according to the World Bank, about 50% of Latin Americans don’t have a bank account. It’s estimated that Europe is four or five years ahead of North America when it comes to fintech take-up, and around ten years ahead of Latin America.

Even within Europe there are massive discrepancies. Economic powerhouse Germany is well known for its proud culture of technological innovation, but it’s not uncommon for tourists to be caught out at cafés that only take cash, so rooted in history and culture is the German preference for tangible financial transactions rather than abstract. (According to McKinsey, 67% of German business-to-consumer transactions were made with cash in 2018, compared with just 15% via debit card.) By contrast, the UK is seen as a fintech hub compared with other European markets – despite post-EU tremors.

Much stems from attitudes to traditional financial institutions. To the Briton, a bank is a trusted organisation. To the Argentinian or Jamaican, who may have lived through corruption-fuelled banking crises, financial institutions are to be approached with caution. When fst created the brand strategy for GK One, Jamaica’s digital ‘all in one financial connection’, we had to ensure it had a very different look and feel to the more proprietorial messaging that you might find in England. It’s distinctly ‘of the people’ – with no whiff of government or old fashioned bank involvement.

Brand and marketing strategy

Whatever the regional ramifications, the financial sector is evolving at pace and it isn’t going to stop. Much like a river changes velocity and course as it moves from source to sea, grappling with different obstacles along the way, so the evolution of fintech encounters different cultures, need states and values en route. But it keeps on flowing.

The brand strategist’s job is to ensure that global fintech brands looking to boost take-up in specific regions go about making those inroads efficiently and sensitively. Where there is so much complexity and such speed of innovation, brand has to bring clarity, create a sense of trust, and demonstrate value to the consumer. To be adopted and become part of day-to-day life, differentiation and clear benefits have to be expressed through laser-focused identities and messaging.

Visa’s ‘Everywhere’ initiative refers to its international ubiquity and accessibility. That’s an important attribute for anyone in the worldwide payment solutions category (there are around 2.5 billion Visa Cards in circulation around the planet). The global positioning, ‘Everywhere you want to be’ works because it doesn’t matter whether you’re in a restaurant in London, paying an e-commerce merchant in Rwanda, or a accessing a prepaid card system in Brazil. It demonstrates universal acceptance, convenience and security.

But the local nuances are there, too, so you see humour used to discuss fraud in US and UK adverts, for example, but not in countries that don’t have as much experience of using payment systems of this nature.

Boom time

Across the world, innovative fintech products are beginning to bring financial services to underserved populations and into markets where traditional banks lack reach or appropriate business models. Investors are sitting up and taking notice, and we’re seeing a flurry of activity in certain parts of the world, including South East Asia and Latin America. So tailored brand strategy has never been so important.

If you’re in any doubt as to the importance of brand and messaging, UK digital bank Monzo offers a masterclass. It has a personality, tone of voice and a specific point of view, and it has held onto that as it has launched in other regions, including the US. But where it’s your best friend in Britain, helping you split bills with your friends and organise your spending, the tone in the US is more Gen X than Gen Z. The approach needed refining in a country that still uses cheques and signatures.

Ultimately, though, it’s those fintech businesses that have a firm grip on who they are globally, as well as understanding the idiosyncrasies of the markets they’re operating within, that will succeed where others fail. They will have built services tailored to local consumers’ needs, and created brand strategies that make emotive connections between those people and their products. They’ll be as at home on the global stage as they are in specific regions.

About the Author

Juan Sanchez a marketer and communications pro with more than two decades of international experience working with global brands and fast-growing companies in the technology and financial services sectors. He currently leads the US and LAC operations for fst, a UK-based brand agency with offices in London, Miami and Singapore.