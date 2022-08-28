Global-Coin Review: How Does It Compare?

The financial trading world is a complex and deep world on its own. To navigate its complex territory, you require a trading partner. These trading partners are in the form of online trading platforms.

As you would already be aware, trading has grown leaps and bounds from its prior, physical footprint to a digital presence. Although the digital presence of brokers and access to financial markets online came with many benefits, it also brought along a plethora of risks. Most platforms advertised themselves to be something that they weren’t and had terrible customer service. This irked the end user and many lost their funds to platforms that weren’t reliable.

Today’s topic is Global-Coin, a global brokerage house that inspired us to share our experience with other potential traders and investors.

An Inquisitive Look Inside Global-Coin

The first question on any investors mind will be the trading capabilities offered by any broker. In this regard, our research has found the following specifications:

The Trading Junction

It is an impressive platform with a well-stocked database with multiple features and offerings. The design is built on speed and usability with a platform customization tool. This tool lets you choose between floating or fixed windows design along with templates for layouts, the ease-of-use factor is unparalleled in this trading platform.

The Product Range Offering

The product range offering is incredible. Over 12,000 assets are available to trade with its user-friendly platform. These assets fall within the types of:

Shares

Share options and futures

Indices

Forex pairings

CFD’s

Cryptocurrencies

The sublime offerings within one platform make it a winning contender in our search for a great trading platform.

Offerings Yes Or No Demo Trading YES Proprietary platform Desktop platform Social Trading Indicators Drawing tools Watchlists



Global-Coin Market Research

The world is your oyster only if you are well informed. Being well informed is akin to being a great trader in this industry. The first principle is that you cannot trade something you don’t understand and naturally there wont be any benefits to reap in that instance. Second, process improvements and new asset classes are rolled out quicker in today’s day and age which makes staying abreast all the more useful. As an active investor and trader, it pays to tweak your strategies pre-emptively.

Global-Coin’s team of analysts produce quality research in written format. They intend to provide a wide ranging coverage of the market that can be sorted via asset classes. This helps investors focused on one or two assets exclusively access news relevant to them.

Similarly, there is a lot of video content to benefit the investor if the investor prefers picture content.

Minimum Deposit Level

There is no minimum deposit level for any trading account level. Investors can choose between a wide range of account types. All account types can be accessed with $0 minimum deposit level although they do have certain restrictions with regards to leveraging your funding.

A Simplified Account Opening And Funding Process

With Global-Coin, things don’t need to be overtly complicated. Hence, their account opening procedure has been simplified to make accessibility easier for its clients. The same can be said for their funding process, clients can use debit or credit cards and they are soon rolling out a feature to allow wire transfers.

However, their downside stems from their account withdrawals process. Its not so easy and processing time can range up to 5 working days.

About Global-Coin: Ending Thoughts

Founded primarily to be an online broker, Global-Coin has fast grown to become of the leading commercial CFD and cryptocurrency platform.

We have researched and ranked over 100 plus brokers based on our individual propriety scales which include: transparency, reliability and ease of use.

In our opinion, Global-Coin offers numerous benefits for the beginner and multiple trading options for the experienced client.

If you consider our expertise and opinion on the matter to be valid for your financial trading goals, why not contact Global-Coin through their website and begin!