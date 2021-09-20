Girls Building Empires Review: Is It Worth The Hype?

Instagram has turned into a big business.

There are more than 4 million users with more than 50,000 followers on the platform, and in 2019 alone, brands in the US and Canada spent $1.35 billion on influencer marketing.

Even if you’re not in the 4 million people who already have a business on Instagram, you can still start one and turn it into a real moneymaker.

Girls Building Empire gives you all the tools that you need to build your own business via Instagram.

Here’s how:

What is Girls Building Empires?

Girls Building Empire (GBE) is an online training program that teaches you how to grow your Instagram account without having to rely on fake followers or paid ads.

It’s designed to equip millennial women with the fundamental skills they need to build an empire. GBE it’s all about changing the way people think about Instagram, and breaking down the strategies that are making influencers successful (so you can do the same).

GBE Course Breakdown

Through a series of action-oriented video lessons, Girls Building Empires will guide you through the necessary steps to build an effective Instagram profile, grow a loyal following, attract new customers, generate more revenue, and generate powerful brand discussions – all while helping you build a strong foundation for success in the ever-changing world of social media marketing.

Let’s take a closer look at their training program:

Girls Building Empires Module 1: The Foundation

Week 1

The first week of GBE teaches you how to identify a profitable niche. It’s important because it allows you to target your audience more effectively. If you are passionate about cooking, for example, you can create a blog about your favorite recipes.

Week 2

In the second week, you’ll learn about the two most important areas to focus on when you’re working on your brand on Instagram: the strategies and topics that you cover, and your mindset.

You must know the purpose behind every post, and you must know how you intend for it to grow in order to decide if posting will be worth it.

So you will learn how to post on specific topics and create a strategy behind all your posts. These strategies will help you grow your account into something substantial.

Week 3

The first step towards creating a community of loyal customers is to know exactly who you are trying to reach. When you build products for people with specific needs, the more willing they will be to purchase your products.

So this week will cover the process of identifying your target audience. If you include customers’ needs in your marketing plan, businesses will be more willing to work with you.

Girls Building Empires Module 2: The Take Off

Week 4

After the three foundational weeks, during week 4 GBE finally takes you through the setup of your Instagram profile.

The initial setup of an account is by far the most important part since it’s the first thing people see when they visit your profile. It must be eye-catching and give them an idea if you are worth following or not.

Week 5

This week you’ll keep learning (and building) your profile, but with a special focus on branding.

You will work on strategies to differentiate yourself from your competitors and develop a valuable brand for both your followers and your future potential collaborators (businesses)

Week 6

GBE’s Module 2 ends with a step-by-step process that will allow you to generate new content quickly and easily.

The framework is important especially in the beginning when you’re not sure what kind of content you should be posting. Having this template to start with will ensure that your content is at least consistent.

Girls Building Empires Module 3: The Optimization

Week 7

While the content in your posts is important, the caption can also make a huge difference in how well you promote yourself.

This module starts with action-oriented lessons on how to optimize the text on your captions.

The caption is an integral part of your Instagram marketing strategy, since it can help you grow your following, establish yourself as an expert, and increase your traffic.

Week 8

While GBE talks a bit about consistency in week 6, this is where you get to the nitty-gritty.

If you want to keep your audience engaged, you should put out regular posts. The social media algorithms also reward consistency, so if you plan to go on hiatus for a while you’ll have to spend more to catch up with your audience when you return

Girls Building Empires Module 4 – The Growth & Monetization

Week 9

The beginning of module 4 is really great. The ninth week contains a lot of useful information on ways you can get attention online, particularly about how to ensure viral posts without risking your reputation.

Week 10

This week, GBE talks about using IG stories to market and build your empire.

How? By putting stories directly into the content creation pipeline. This means that instead of publishing a post, letting it sit on your profile, and then collecting comments and likes; with IG stories you are actually collecting audience statistics as you talk about topics that matter to your audience.

Week 11

This lesson in the Girls Building Empires course is about what they did to grow their social media account.

They followed strategic directions that helped them reach over 2 million followers in a small amount of time, and will share them all with you.

Week 12

The last week is all about making money.

You’ve done everything right. Your photos are gorgeous, you have a visual feed that is easy on the eyes, and your content is interesting and resonates with your audience.

Congratulations! You’ve kept thousands of people engaged with your brand story.

With almost 70% of followers clicking on the link in their feed when a brand they like posts, you’re at the right place to learn how to drive sales and grow sales revenue for your IG business.

How to Make Money with Girls Building Empires?

Making money on Instagram can be a lot of fun and also super easy. The way GBE team put it, you don’t have to be a professional model or a blogger to succeed with making money via Instagram.

You just need a bit of patience, creativity and above all else, determination.

You can sell your photos or videos on the platform, or just use it as a way to advertise your clothing or accessories. You can also become an influencer and attract a large following by sharing posts from other accounts.

Here you have other great ideas:

1. Reach to New Customers

Instagram is the most powerful social media platform and an essential tool for many business owners. The right Instagram strategy can turn your small business into a lifestyle brand with millions of followers and loyal fans.

If you’re already a business owner, GBE will teach you how to use Instagram effectively for your own brand and how to grow it.

If your content keeps your followers coming back regularly and interested, this can led to some fantastic new opportunities including new client work

2. Build and Sell Your Own Product

While all the ideas I’m sharing here are worth it, this one is probably the best. The advice I would give to anyone who wants to make money on Instagram is to start by creating products for their audience.

It’s not always as easy as it looks, and you might be tempted to skip the planning and the research. However, you need all of that if you want your product to sell well, and the results can pay off pretty well.

3. Collaborate with Brands

With the right influencers, small businesses can reach a wider audience and generate more leads, so working as an Instagram influencer can easily turn into a job.

If you have a large following, you can make money by posting sponsored content from businesses and brands.

Girls Building Empires Review – The Good & The Bad

The Good

● It’s affordable

The course costs less than $150, which is peanuts when you compare it to other online Instagram courses. It’s perfect for ladies who want to start a business without risking their life savings.

● It’s a proven profitable business model

GBE’s Instagram account features real examples of how their methods work. They are clearly doing something right, given the growth of GBE’s Instagram following.

● They have a great active community

You can connect with both successful and beginner women who want to share their experience and knowledge to help you succeed.

There are so many other women in the IG niche and they are all here because they need support and motivation, and to connect with others. This can bring new clients and business opportunities.

● No tricks or gimmicks

The course is honest, down to earth, and simply outlines what it takes to build a popular blog. If you listen to the content and follow the exercises it will change your life. No tricks or gimmicks.

It doesn’t promise instant rewards. It encourages you to think long-term and create a reputable brand.

The Bad

Overall, the Girls Building Empires program is an awesome course. But if I had to name a con, I’d say the lack of information about the course founders and their website makes it hard to know who is behind the whole thing.

Also, the website is rather bland and I’m not a big fan of the boring color scheme and design. I do like how it looks and works, but I just wish it had that extra thing to really drive home the message.

Conclusión

Building a following on Instagram is no easy feat. It takes work, dedication, and most importantly, inspiration. Many people have been trying to build an empire on Instagram for years but they often fall short because they don’t have the right resources at their disposal.

The Girls Building Empires team has put together an updated and affordable course for anyone who is willing to learn. They’ve created templates, strategies, and a full blueprint you can follow to grow your following and expertise as an IG entrepreneur.

If that sounds like something you’d like, then you should definitely give it a try.