GG4 Weed Strain Review [2024]: Pros, Cons & Where to Buy

In the world of cannabis, some strains have achieved near-legendary status, captivating both novice and seasoned enthusiasts alike. If you are looking for a powerful and flavorful strain that can help you relax, sleep, or relieve pain, then GG4 might be the perfect choice for you.

In this article, we will review the GG4 weed strain and explore its origins, characteristics, medical benefits, and potential drawbacks. We will also provide some tips on how to grow and consume this strain, as well as some of the best sources to buy it online.

So, let’s roll up our sleeves (or perhaps our joints) and dive headfirst into the world of GG4, where the adventure is as potent as the strain itself.

About GG4 Weed Strain

GG4, also known as Gorilla Glue #4, is a hybrid strain that was created by accident when a hermaphrodite Chem’s Sister plant pollinated a Sour Dubb and Chocolate Diesel mix.

The result was a sticky and potent strain that won several awards and became popular among cannabis consumers worldwide.

This sativa-dominant hybrid has an average THC content of 26% and a very low CBD content of 0.05%. It has a piney, earthy, and diesel aroma with hints of chocolate and coffee.

Read on to learn more about this amazing strain.

Pros

Potent and long-lasting effects

Complex and delicious flavor profile

Relieves stress, pain, insomnia, and nausea

Easy to grow and adaptable

Award-winning and popular strain

Versatile consumption methods

Cons

Very low CBD content

Can cause dry mouth, dry eyes and paranoia in some users

GG4 Weed Strain: Main Features

Here are some of the main features of GG4 weed strain:

Potency

GG4 is a very potent strain that has an average THC content of 26% and a very low CBD content of 0.05%. It can produce a strong and long-lasting effect that can glue you to the couch and make you feel relaxed and euphoric.

Effects

GG4 can help with stress, pain, insomnia, and nausea, as well as stimulate appetite and creativity. However, it can also cause dry mouth, dry eyes, paranoia, and anxiety in some users, especially if consumed in high doses or by inexperienced users.

Taste & Smell

GG4 has a complex and delicious flavor profile that combines piney, earthy, and diesel notes with hints of chocolate and coffee. It works well in THC gummies and other cannabis-infused oils, tinctures and edibles.It has a pungent and skunky aroma that can fill the room and linger for a while.

THC & CBD Percentage

GG4 has a high THC percentage of around 26%, which makes it one of the most potent strains available.

It has a very low CBD percentage of around 0.05%, which means it has little to no medical benefits for conditions that require CBD, such as epilepsy or inflammation.

Genetics

GG4 is a sativa-dominant hybrid that was created by accident when a hermaphrodite Chem’s Sister plant pollinated a Sour Dubb and Chocolate Diesel mix.

It is a cross between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel, resulting in a sticky and resinous bud that lives up to its name.

Growing Procedure

GG4 is relatively easy to grow, as it can adapt to different climates and environments. It has a flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks and yields about 18 ounces per square meter indoors and 21 ounces per plant outdoors.

It requires regular trimming and pruning to avoid mold and pests. It has green buds with orange hairs and a thick layer of trichomes.

Awards & Achievements

GG4 has won several awards in various cannabis competitions, such as the 2014 Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles and Michigan, the 2015 World Cannabis Cup, the 2015 Patient’s Choice Award, the 2015 Hempcon Cup, and the 2018 Spannabis Cannabis Championship Cup.

It has also gained recognition from celebrities, such as Snoop Dogg, who praised its potency and flavor.

Where to Buy GG4 Weed Strain

If you are looking for a reliable and reputable source to buy GG4 weed strain online, you might want to check out some of the following seed banks that offer this and other marijuana seeds for sale at affordable prices, with various deals and guarantees.

1. Seed Supreme – Best Overall

Seed Supreme is one of the best online seed banks that offers a wide range of cannabis seeds, including GG4, from top breeders and brands.

They have a discreet and secure shipping service, a loyalty program that rewards you with free seeds and discounts, and a customer support team that is available 24/7.

They also have a germination guarantee and a stealth delivery option for extra safety.

2. ILGM – 100% Germination Guarantee

ILGM, or I Love Growing Marijuana, is another great online seed bank that specializes in high-quality cannabis seeds, including GG4.

They have a 100% germination guarantee, which means they will replace any seeds that fail to sprout for free.

They also have a fast and free shipping service to the US and Australia, a 10% discount for paying with Bitcoin, and a friendly and helpful customer service team.

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. – Best Loyalty Program

Homegrown Cannabis Co is an online seed bank that offers a variety of cannabis seeds, including GG4, from reputable breeders and brands.

They have a loyalty program that gives you points for every purchase, review, referral, and social media share, which you can redeem for free seeds and discounts.

They also have a germination guarantee, a stealth shipping option, and a live chat support team.

4. MSNL – Best for Free Seed Deals

MSNL, or Marijuana Seeds NL, is an online seed bank that offers a huge selection of cannabis seeds, including GG4, from award-winning breeders and brands.

They have some of the best free seed deals in the market, giving you up to six free seeds with every order depending on the amount you spend.

They also have a stealth shipping service, a germination guarantee, and a customer support team that is available by phone or email.

5. WeedSeedsExpress – Best Customer Service

WeedSeedsExpress is an online seed bank that offers a range of cannabis seeds, including GG4, from trusted breeders and brands.

They have a customer service team that is available by phone, email, or WhatsApp seven days a week, and they will answer any questions or concerns you might have about your order.

They also have a germination guarantee, a fast and discreet shipping service, and a 10% discount for paying with Bitcoin.

6. Crop King Seeds – Best for Fast Shipping

Crop King Seeds is an online seed bank that offers a variety of cannabis seeds, including GG4, from their own brand and other reputable breeders.

They have a fast and discreet shipping service that delivers to most countries within 2 to 7 business days.

They also have a germination guarantee, a 24/7 customer support team by phone or chat, and a 10% discount for paying with Bitcoin.

These are some of the best online seed banks where you can buy GG4 weed strain safely and conveniently.

However, before you place your order, make sure you check the legal status of cannabis in your area and follow the local laws and regulations regarding cultivation and consumption.

GG4 Weed Strain Reviews from Verified Customers

According to some customer reviews, GG4 is a great strain that offers high-quality seeds, fast germination, healthy plants, and strong effects.

Here are some examples of what customers have said about GG4:

One customer claims that GG4 is the real stuff, though it will make you feel super drowsy afterwards.

Another customer recommends this strain for stress and anxiety relief.

Tips for Growing GG4 Weed Strain

If you want to grow GG4 weed strain successfully, here are some tips to follow:

Use feminized seeds or clones to avoid hermaphroditic plants that can ruin your crop. GG4 was originally derived from a hermie plant, so it is prone to developing male flowers under stress.

Establish a healthy and symmetrical root ball during the early vegetative stage. This will allow the plant to absorb enough nutrients and water to support its resin and THC production.

Grow the plant in a warm climate with temperatures between 70-85°F (21-29°C) and humidity levels of 40-50%. If growing indoors, use LED lighting and a SCROG (screen of green) method to maximize the light exposure and support the heavy colas.

Keep an eye out for mold and pests , especially during the flowering stage. GG4 has very dense and resinous buds that can attract fungus gnats, spider mites, and bud rot. Trim any excess foliage and ensure good air circulation.

Feed the plant with potassium silicate-rich nutrients that can strengthen its structure and enhance its trichome production. Avoid overfeeding or underfeeding, as GG4 can be sensitive to nutrient burn or deficiency.

Harvest the plant after 8-9 weeks of flowering , or when the trichomes turn from clear to milky white. You can expect a moderate to high yield of about 18 ounces per square meter indoors or 21 ounces per plant outdoors.

GG4 Weed Strain FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about GG4 Weed Strain.

Is GG4 Weed Strain Indica or Sativa?

GG4 is a balanced hybrid strain that is 50% indica and 50% sativa. It has a complex genetic background that includes Chem’s Sister, Sour Dub, and Chocolate Diesel.

Why Is Gorilla Glue #4 So Popular?

Gorilla Glue #4 is so popular because it is one of the most potent strains on the market today. It has a THC content that regularly hits the 25-30% range, making it ideal for users who seek relief from stress, anxiety, pain, insomnia, and depression. It also has a pungent, piney, and earthy flavor and aroma that many users enjoy.

Why Is Gorilla Glue So Strong?

Gorilla Glue is so strong because it has a high concentration of trichomes, which are the resinous glands that produce cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids.

Trichomes are responsible for the effects, flavors, and aromas of cannabis. Gorilla Glue has more trichomes than most strains, giving it a frosty appearance and a sticky texture.

What Color Is the GG4 Weed Strain?

The GG4 weed strain has a green color with orange hairs and white crystals. The buds are dense and chunky, resembling popcorn or nuggets. The color may vary slightly depending on the growing conditions and curing process.

Is GG4 Weed Strain Right for Me? The Takeaway

GG4 weed strain is a potent hybrid strain that can offer you a balanced and powerful experience. It can help you relax, unwind, and cope with various physical and mental conditions.

It can also stimulate your creativity, appetite, and mood. However, it is not a strain for low-tolerance users. You should be careful about the dosage and consumption method, as GG4 can hit hard and fast.

If you are interested in trying GG4 weed strain, you should buy it from a reputable seed bank like Seed Supreme that can guarantee the quality, authenticity, and safety of the seeds.

Enjoy your GG4 weed strain and happy growing!

About the Author

Jamila Khan is an avid researcher of all things cannabis-related with a passion for creating content in several niches, particularly the cannabis-related niche. She has written over several hundred articles on all the latest trends in edibles, vaping, strains and related products.

