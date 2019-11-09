We live in complex times. Markets, technologies, changes in consumer behavior, and the capabilities and desires of employees all interact to create challenges that can’t be foreseen by organizations.

More and more, the success of executives depends on whether they can lead their organizations through this increasing complexity. That’s why we have designed a suite of programs that equip you with the skills you need to successfully manage uncertainty.

Crisis Leadership: Navigating through Difficult Times

During times of crisis, the measure of a leader is tested. In the Crisis Leadership program, executives learn how to strategically manage organizational crises, avoid making bad decisions under pressure, and walk away better equipped to lead through the inevitable challenges of tomorrow.

Leader as Coach (Online): Coaching as a Leadership Approach, Mindset, and Process

Designed to inspire leaders to catalyze learning, contribution, and excellence in themselves and others, this program teaches a foundational mastery of coaching skills to help you become a growth agent in your organization.

Leadership Essentials

Executives looking to improve their effectiveness in working with individuals and teams can develop their essential leadership abilities, including team leadership, emotional intelligence, conflict management, and leading change.

Leading the Agile Organization

Learn key skills and mindsets vital to leading an agile and adaptive organization. You will improve your ability to confidently make hard-to-reverse choices, maneuver through uncertainty, and inspire others to join you in taking risks to grow, innovate and improve the value delivered to your customers and stakeholders.

