Games Market Trends for 2023

With January now behind us – often a dry month for gaming releases – the gaming industry is well into the first quarter of 2023. There’s plenty in store for gaming in 2023, with the year promising to be just as eventful as 2022. A number of highly-anticipated titles are confirmed for release, and mobile gaming is likely to undergo substantial market changes. Furthermore, there are several exciting innovations taking place in the cloud gaming and VR/AR sectors as well.

Despite global economic movements that will impact consumers’ spending habits and have a knock-on effect on gaming and gaming equipment sales, the industry still has plenty to be optimistic about in the coming months.

In this article, we’ll discuss the key games market trends that will be the most impactful in terms of shaping the year.

Hybrid Monetisation Strategies

In 2023, the PC and console gaming markets will likely see a surge in new hybrid monetisation strategies. These new models will incorporate advertisements into games, offering extra marketing opportunities for third-party businesses, as well as lower-cost subscription options for gamers happy to view in-game advertisements.

The utilisation of hybrid monetisation models has become a necessary approach for success in mobile gaming, especially as advertising can no longer be relied upon as a sole source of income. PC and console gaming developers have already begun to see the potential of these methods and are embracing them, with a number of titles already on the market featuring microtransactions with the game. In some cases, the initial purchase price of a game has been raised to a premium, while subscription options have been made available in others.

Big Tech Acquisitions

Microsoft’s bid to acquire Activision Blizzard last year has established a trend for big-tech-style acquisitions and takeovers. In 2023, Sony and Nintendo will seek to make their own big-ticket acquisitions, as well as implement broader content diversification.

Of course, this will be instigated by the fact that a number of entertainment behemoths are ramping up their gaming production. The likes of Google, Amazon and Netflix are pouring substantial resources into gaming content, undoubtedly viewing the market as a long-term means of growth.

User Personalisation

User personalisation is a trend that will ripple throughout a range of gaming markets, but it’s set to be a particularly relevant trend for the iGaming market.

iGaming, which encompasses the full spectrum of digital real money gaming and wagering, including casino and poker gaming, sports betting and lotteries, is a highly competitive marketplace in which gaming experiences can have similar features and mechanics from platform to platform. Differentiation, therefore, is increasingly important for operators looking to distinguish themselves in overcrowded markets.

In 2023, enhancing the user experience will become a top priority for several operators. Brands will likely focus on delivering player personalisation features to customise the entire user experience, from gaming content to bonuses and promotions. Presently, operators tend to offer standard bonuses across the board, such as a free spins sign-up bonus for new users and no-deposit options. Personalised bonuses that are customised to a player’s preferences and gaming habits will act as an incentive for increased engagement.

VR Integration

Virtual Reality (VR) gaming has gained widespread popularity and accessibility over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue throughout 2023.

This year, the latest generation of VR headsets is set to be launched, with both the Quest 3 (Meta) and PSVR 2 (Sony) coming with a vast array of first-party and third-party content. As reported during CES back in January, Sony will release a substantial portion of its gaming IP to its VR arm, including Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Call of the Mountain.

The increased investment in VR content will attract more players and lead to a greater range of companies entering the market. In turn, this may pave the for the wider adoption of VR into gaming in the future. It’s important to note, however, that VR gaming will still remain a niche segment, particularly as gamers typically opt for traditional gaming platforms over paying an extra premium for VR technology, given its still relatively limited content library.

Console Supply Will Meet Demand

Video gaming in 2022 was marred by global supply chain issues, which meant that gamers across the world experienced extended wait times to get their hands on the latest generation of consoles. In 2023, after more than two years since the release of consoles like the PlayStation 5, console supply will finally begin to meet demand.