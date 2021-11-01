Game On: 5 Ways to Become a Successful Gamer & Earn Money

Have you heard these phrases? The games are for children. Playing games or video games will get you nowhere. It is extremely difficult to become a professional gamer, you can’t! The last sentence sounds offensive, doesn’t it? But screw it up!

Today, the reality has changed and it is real to become a professional in the gaming world. Many people are looking for a way to become a professional gamer. This is not an easy path, but if you wish, it is possible to bring it to life. And the next time someone says that games can’t go anywhere, show a graph showing the amount of money generated by the esports market and how much you will earn in the future.

As you think about it, we’ve highlighted some important tips for you to learn how to become a professional gamer and earn money from it. Let’s play!

5 Ways to Become Successful Gamer

1. Choose your favorite game

We think this is one of the first thoughts anyone who wants to become a professional gamer should consider. There are many disciplines of eSports including first-person shooter games, MOBA games, battle royale, and more. You may feel like you have to choose a game because it is increasing or because you are making more money. I understand that this is a motivating factor, but what separates the professional from the amateur is the passion for the game. When you don’t like the game, it’s hard to stay motivated, consistent in training (we’ll talk about this later), and you’ll end up giving up. So choose the game that you enjoy playing, no matter how it is in the world of esports. Don’t you know your love yet? Then try different games for a couple of weeks and get back to the condition we talked about earlier.

2. Do an exercise regimen

Discipline is one of the tips of the best professional players. Whether you’re watching reviews or interviews, they say discipline is important in training. So if you want to learn how to become a professional gamer and earn money, keep in mind that you need a discipline and training program. The most important part of a training program is regularity. It doesn’t matter if you exercise for 2 hours, 1 hour, or 30 minutes, it is important that you do it every day. Even if you can only practice 30 minutes in the morning before work, if you do it every day, then you will already be ahead of many other players.

3. Training cycle: teach, practice, and apply

As we said earlier, playing your favorite game without a developmental goal or foundation will not make you progress. Therefore, it is important to introduce the cycle of “learn, practice and apply” in life. There are some basic things that we must learn. Everything starts from the initial level, which includes the rules of the game, to mechanics, tactics, heroes, cards, etc. Once you know how the game works, go for it!

4. View and analyze your matches

Another important tip on how to become a professional is to watch the games you play. You will not even just watch it, you will need to analyze the game, highlight the mistakes made, and the correct decisions. In addition to this, if you had an opponent or another player on your team and he excelled in a match, you can find out what he did to him. Many games have the ability to view match recordings, but if your discipline doesn’t, you can use one of the best streaming software to record your matches.

5 Ways to Earn from Gaming

1. Streaming

Thanks to the growth of video streaming websites like Twitch and YouTube Gaming, some lucky ones (also talented and smart) are making money by streaming their gaming sessions over the internet. It’s a good job if you can pull it off.

How to do it? Turning streaming into a lucrative business can be more complicated than it may seem at first. After all, building a sizable audience willing to see (and pay for) your content is no easy task.

You need the equipment first. While consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One allow you to stream on Twitch using their native apps, most pro-streamers use a “game capture box” and a PC to do the heavy lifting. Once you have the equipment, you will need to be charismatic and entertaining, if you want people to come back to look at you.

Once you have these basics, you should start broadcasting on a schedule so your followers know when they can connect to see you. Ah, also having some business knowledge will do nothing wrong. By having an audience, you probably want to work on alliances or promotions.

Also, you can use lightstream studio, it’s a cloud-powered gamer stream software.

2. Tournaments

If you are very good at games that have a competitive multiplayer scene, you can make money by participating in tournaments. Games like Dota 2, Counterstrike: Global Offensive, and Street Fighter V are popular games with tournaments offering millions of dollars in prizes for the best players. You can search the internet for games that have tournaments and prizes.

How to do it? This is one of the hardest ways to get money playing video games because it is based on how good you are at the game you play. To start with, you need to be very good at the game and compete in local tournaments. You can win money on your own in individual games, but for team games, you will need to enter with one. Many professional players earn money from the sponsorship of big companies like Red Bull or Adidas.

3. Selling accounts

You’ve probably been playing a game that you really like for some time and your account has reached a good level thanks to the countless hours you have spent playing. Certain games also include a type of “money” that you can get in the game to buy certain items or upgrade the account itself. There are many people who would like to have an account or character with a high level of experience, without having to spend so much time playing to reach that level, so selling accounts, items, or game money, can be a good way to get real money.

How to do it? Some games can offer you the facility of exchanging or selling items or virtual money, even characters; however, you must ensure that these sales do not go against the terms of the game, as it could result in a penalty or even delete your precious account. Once you have made sure that the sale you plan to make is completely legal, you can use various online platforms to search for an interested buyer.

Nowadays, it is much easier to make money doing something that you really like, the alternatives are there. As the saying goes: “If you love what you work at, you won’t work a single day in your life.”

4. Play e-Sports

E-Sports are competitions in multiplayer games every day reach over the top of popularity. Be careful: nothing falls from the sky, so they require being a professional player and many hours of practice in a specific game. However, if you like video games a lot and want to make a living from them, this will not be an impediment.

It is an industry that moves a lot of money and that allows you to generate economic income from home playing video games producing high commissions for sponsorships but also covers many other branches to explore, being the focus of new academic specialties and professional training, which leads us to next point.

5. Video game trainers

Just as you read it!

You can earn money playing video games, but above all, training other players to do their best in online tournaments. As we mentioned before, the rise of e-Sports has unleashed a new series of professions, such as that of the video game coach.

In general, the cost of this type of service is established based on the number of training hours given, ranging approximately from $ 20 to $ 100 per hour, although it will certainly depend on your level of popularity in the sector and the status of demand of your skills.