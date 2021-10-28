GamCare Organization: Overview

GamCare, a UK-based independent charity organization was formed to support individuals suffering from compulsive gambling. It was established in 1997 in the UK and acts as the foremost provider of information, advice, and support for gamblers who seek assistance regarding their problem gambling syndromes. GamCare not only extends around all of Great Britain but also has its reach across Scotland, Northern Ireland, England, and Wales.

GamCare initiates a number of programs for the people affected by problem gambling. They provide the Youth Outreach Programme, the Women Programme, Gambling Related Financial Harm Programmes, and various other training which aspire at making people aware of the risks of gambling, and help them fight through any financial or mental health crisis.

The GamCare team works efficiently through the National Gambling Helpline. They also offer their services via face-to-face communication, live chat, and telephone. Gamblers can also reach out for help in GamCare online forums and chat rooms.

Sites Participating In GamCare Programmes

GamCare provides direct treatment across London. The organization also acts as the Leading Provider for a network of 14 participant agencies. They collaborate with GamCare and help deliver Gamcare services all across England, Scotland and Wales. Currently, through grant agreements, GambleAware funds GamCare’s core service provision. All these partner agencies employ specialist counselors who undergo GamCare training and ensure their best services are at your disposal. These treatments include free, face-to-face, confidential treatment. These agencies also have online sites that update gamblers about various counseling sessions. Check them out below:

All Out South

Aquarius

ARA (Recovery For All)

Breakeven

Beacon Counselling Trust

Krysallis

Derman

Steven James Counselling

Options

Leeds Community Gambling Service

NECA(North East Council on Addictions)

RCA Trust

GamCare also works with the gambling industry. Many gambling operators have attained the GamCare certification which brands them as gambling operators who have successfully reinforced gambler protection and maintained the safer gambling standards. This collective social responsibility taken by the gambling industry has created a safer gambling space for all the players out there.

Main Objectives Of GamCare

One of the primary objectives of GamCare is to enforce safer gambling standards by collaborating with various gambling operators and regulators. GamCare places the beneficiaries at the core of their organization. Implementation of proper gambling policies along with the training programs and certifications are the chief issues that GamCare focuses on. These policies aim at creating awareness and protecting them from the risks involved with gambling. GamCare has several Youth Outreach programs meant for preventing young and vulnerable individuals from falling into the trap of problem gambling. GamCare offers efficient, high-quality, and unbiased advice and suggestions to problem gambling victims and the affected others. Service quality is of utter importance to the GamCare organization. GamCare invests a sufficient amount of time in staff training. The staff should be skilled enough to understand the psychology of gamblers and detect any problem gambling symptoms.

GamCare Services

You can use the National Gambling Helpline (0808 8020 133) or you can also chat with skilled advisors (Netline or webchat) who are ready to reach out to you if you need any help regarding problematic gambling behavior. Their helplines are available 24/7.

Summing Up

Suffering from a gambling problem can take a toll on your mental health. It can be all-consuming and have a devastating impact on your social relationships with others. GamCare encourages such victims to fight the temptation to gamble more and regain control of their own lives. Not only that, GamCare operates within a very comprehensive framework that constantly monitors service quality. All the employees and volunteers exercise a culture deeply rooted in learning and continuous improvement. They aim to uphold safer gambling with all their partners and stakeholders.

The GamCare team ensures that their professionals are knowledgeable about the impacts, consequences, signs, and symptoms of compulsive gambling and that they interact in a non-judgemental and sensitive manner. They are instructed to signpost problem gamblers to skilled specialist help, launch awareness programs, KYC procedures and support if necessary. In a nutshell, through education, prevention, interaction, and treatment, GamCare has helped many problem gambling victims across Britain, Wales, and Scotland and wishes to do so with improved infrastructure.