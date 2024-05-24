Gambling Games You Can Play Online, But Not in Land-based Casinos

Gambling has been a part of our society, for as long as society has been around. People have enjoyed putting money on games since games were first invented. While that fact remains true, one thing does change; the games themselves.

Obviously, any prominent gambler is familiar with slots, blackjack, poker, and roulette. However, if you’ve visited the Christchurch casino online, you’ve certainly come across the “specialty game” category. What does this category mean, and what games can you possibly expect to find there?

What are Specialty Games?

Specialty Games is a popular category at online casinos. The phrase refers to any games that you wouldn’t expect to find at a standard casino. Basically, any game other than blackjack, poker, roulette, slots, craps, baccarat, and similar classic casino games fits in the specialty games category.

There are a lot of popular specialty games around at online casinos nowadays. In this article, we are going to go over some of the most popular ones, and talk a bit about why they are so popular. So, without further ado, let us delve into the topic.

Fish Table Games

Probably the most popular specialty game at online casinos nowadays, a fish table game is the closest to video games that iGaming has ever gotten. The idea is very simple; the player takes control of a diver, and must hunt as much fish as possible.

Each of the fish have a different value, which then affects the amount of cash that the gambler can earn. Mainly inspired by old-school shooter games like Space Invaders, Fish Table Games often feature the trademarks of video games, such as secret stages, boss battles, and advancing levels.

Quiz Show Games

Online casinos take a lot of inspiration from notable quiz shows. That is why, you shouldn’t be surprised if you visit an online casino, and find various quiz show games in the specialty category. As you might expect, these games borrow their gameplay from notable TV quiz shows.

A rather popular one is Wheel of Fortune, which is inspired by the popular television show Wheel of Fortune. Players can play the game in live stream form, with a live dealer revealing the letters. The game can provide a ton of fun for fans of both gambling and quiz shows.

Minesweeper

Anyone who has had an old PC remembers the iconic Minesweeper game. The grid-based game that prompts you to open different tiles and avoid mines has a pretty big following nowadays. However, what many might not know is that they can actually gamble on Minesweeper at certain online casinos.

So, how does Casino Minesweeper work? Well it is simple; you place a wager, and then just play the game. It is pretty standard really, and anyone familiar with the game should have no problem figuring out how it works. Once you’ve done so, you can enjoy one of the most classic video games ever, and put a bit of cash on it.

