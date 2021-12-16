Gain More Mobile App Users With These 7 Acquisition Strategies

Even after developing mobile applications with a unique idea and great execution, you are likely to run it like a business if nobody knows about the app. An app business thrives by the consistent flow of user acquisition. Since most smartphone users just limit their usage within a handful of apps, convincing them to download and engage with new apps is a little harder.

This is precisely where an excellent user acquisition strategy plays a significant role. What are the time-tested methods to bring in new app users? Let us explain here some of these methods.

App Store Optimization (ASO)

App store optimization or ASO is the most trusted and tried practice to acquire new users in a consistent manner. It is easier to gain visibility of the app for all search queries related to your app by simply optimizing the app title, keywords, app ratings, and a variety of ranking factors. If you can do it right, ASO can be the single most important channel to bring a massive amount of quality traffic.

To make your ASO efforts effective, use the relevant keywords in the app title and description, use eye-catchy screenshots showcasing mobile app features, design a memorable app icon, write a short but engaging description and localize the app store pages based on the target market. ASO as a strategy involves very little cost but offers great results.

Ask loyal app users for reviews .

Having positive ratings and reviews for the app is a crucial requirement for optimizing your app’s presence for the respective app market. The keywords used in reviews can also positively impact the app’s ranking. While getting organic reviews can take some time, you can always ask your loyal users for positive app reviews.

You can also ask them to rate the app. When asking for ratings and reviews, take extreme care not to cause any disturbance to the users. The best time to ask for a review is when the user has completed a task through the app.

Use paid ads

App marketers use paid ads widely to promote an app. Your paid ads strategy and the chosen channels depend upon the app’s target audience. Some of the most popular channels for paid ads include the following.

Facebook Ads: Facebook ads allow you to reach the highest number of target audiences as it is the world’s most popular social platform.

Cross-Promotion: You can always promote your app through in-app ads of another app and, in exchange, can run the same ads from that app.

Promotional Tweets: It is great if most of your audience is actively engaged on Twitter.

App Store Ads: You can also make use of ads for relevant app store searches.

Influencer Marketing

Digital influencers across channels can play an essential role in convincing people to download your app. Influencers often expect hefty reimbursement, and the amount depends on their wider reach. But in the vast majority of cases, influencers across channels keep their expectations of remuneration within $250 for every post.

You need to look for influencers who best fit your business niche for successful influencer marketing. Based upon your app marketing objective and the target audience, you need to approach the right influencers.

Manage Public Relations (PR) & Press

The goal of the PR campaign is basically to create loud buzz before any app is launched. When you have built a great app and made a lot of effort for it, you should do everything to spread the word about your app. Ideally, this is done at the initial stage by a PR campaign and press releases.

Make sure you choose the right PR pitch that showcases what is unique about your app and what matters to the audience. The PR pitch should target early adopters, and for this, you need to make use of the relevant media channels. Create a comprehensive and well-equipped media kit including press releases, visually engaging app screenshots, and videos.

Organic Mobile User Acquisition

Organic user acquisition channels involving content creation and time-tested traffic acquisition methods must get new users onboard. You can create a website, manage a number of social media channels, market high-quality, relevant content corresponding to your niche, and thus can funnel relevant traffic to the app store page.

You can use smart banners to drive traffic to the respective mobile app from the mobile website. You can do content marketing through blog posts, infographics, videos, and ebook publication. You can use social media channels to target the right traffic and bring them to your app store page. Organic marketing works best when complemented with paid ads strategy.

Digital Video

Video or audiovisual content is a great traffic creator for all digital platforms, including mobile apps. There are several great video marketing channels where you can post an engaging video on your app and drive traffic for the app store page, or you can simply convince the audience to click on the download link.

When promoting the app through video content, always use a reward strategy to incentivize the audience access. Use the video content in social media platforms, app listing sites, app store page, and your website. It is also a great effective strategy to use user-generated content in video ads or video content to showcase the app’s value proposition.

Conclusion

All the above user acquisition methods and strategies have already passed the test of time for a wide variety of app products. There are other effective strategies as well. But these happen to be the most potent and result-driven than others.