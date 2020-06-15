Future Insight Virtual Event 2020

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

Future Insight™ Virtual Event

July 13th, 2020 | 14:00 CES

Participation is free of charge.

Please Register here: https://www.curious2021.com/future-insight-virtual-event/

This event will feature three key global initiatives to support further advancement in science & technology, solving the challenges of today and enabling the dreams of a better tomorrow:

The awarding of the 2020 Future InsightTM Prize in the field of

Multi Drug Resistant Bacteria. The prize with up to 1 million Euros was established at the occasion of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s 350th anniversary and is given out annually for 35 years, for groundbreaking science.

The laudat ory speech to announce the winner of the 2020 Future InsightTM Prize will be given by Jens Spahn, Federal Minister of Health, Germany.

Listen to Pardis Sabeti from the Broad Institute and James E. Crowe, Jr. from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, whose organizations received the 2019 Future InsightTM Prize in the field of Pandemic Preparedness, presenting their research achievements in the area of new therapeutics and diagnostics to fight Covid-19.



The finalist pitch presentations and the awarding of the Spinoff Prize, a Nature Research Award presented in partnership with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. The Spinoff Prize aims to encourage and give visibility to academic entrepreneurs and their spinoff companies. In 2020, the Spinoff Prize will focus on companies with research in the categories: pharmaceuticals, agriculture, chemicals and digital technologies.

Finally, the event will feature the awarding of the Johann Anton Merck Award. Th is is the first installment of a new annual prize given out for prestigious achievements and outstanding research accomplishments in oncology.

Use the Future InsightTM Virtual Event to network with other scientists, entrepreneurs and bright minds, discuss the future of science & technology and get inspired towards building a bright future.

Please find more information about the speakers, the topics and the agenda in our event booklet. DOWNLOAD HERE.

