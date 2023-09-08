Funded Trading Plus Review

Funded Trading. It is a trading firm that focuses on discovering and supporting talented traders. They have developed a platform that caters to traders of all skill levels and those ready to advance their trading careers.

Through their designed evaluation programs, which include profit targets and comprehensive evaluation phases, Funded Trading Plus allows traders to showcase their skills in a simulated environment. In the evaluation process, successful participants are then provided with capital to trade markets and have the opportunity to earn profit splits.

Whether you’re an aspiring trader aiming to turn professional or seeking a performance-based opportunity, Funded Trading. Offers a pathway where you can earn while learning. Their dedicated team provides resources and fosters a community that helps traders refine their craft. With this in mind, here is a detailed review of Funded Trading Plus.

How Does Funded Trading Plus Work?

Starting with Funded Trading Plus is simple. Traders can sign up for one evaluation account, which varies based on the chosen account size.

The evaluation program consists of the assessment and the funded account. Unlike some prop firms, Funded Trading Plus provides traders with time to achieve their profit goal, allowing them the flexibility to trade at their own pace.

Once a trader completes the assessment phase, they are offered a funded account to begin trading with capital. The funded account comes with a profit share. Follows the same rules as the assessment phase.

With Funded Trading Plus, you can earn an income from trading without risking your capital. The evaluation program allows you to demonstrate your trading skills before gaining access to funding. Subsequently, the funded account offers you a way to establish and grow your trading business with returns.

Different Account Options

The Funded Trading Plus program offers three account options for traders at different experience levels.

Experienced Trader Program

Evaluation Type: Single Phase

Profit Split: 80/20, with the potential to go up to 90/10

Profit Target: 10%

Drawdown: Relative Drawdown is 6% and Daily Drawdown is 3%

Trading Platform: MT4 or MT5

Account Size: Ranges from $12,500 to $200,000

Refundable Fee: Starts at $119 and goes up to $999 depending on the account size

Minimum Trading Days: None

Advanced Trader Program

Evaluation Type: Two Phases

Profit Split: 80/20, with the possibility to increase to 90/10

Profit Target: 10% for Phase 1 and 5% for Phase 2

Drawdown: Relative Drawdown is 10%, Daily Drawdown is 5%

Trading Platform: MT4 or MT5

Account Size: Varies from $25,000 to $200,000

Refundable Fee: Starts from $199 and increases to $999 depending on account size

Minimum Trading Days: None

Master Trader Program

Evaluation Type: Instant Funding (No Evaluation)

Profit Split: 70/30, with the potential to rise to 90/10

Drawdown: Relative Drawdown is 5% of the starting balance

Trading Platform: MT4 or MT5

Account Size: Ranges from $5,000 to $100,000

One-Time Fee: Ranges from $225 to $4,500 based on the chosen account size

Minimum Trading Days: None

What are The Benefits of Funded Trading Plus?

Funded Trading Plus offers several benefits for traders looking to take their skills to the next level.

Flexibility: Funded Trading Plus provides programs for traders of all experience levels. Whether you’re just starting or an expert, you can find an account size and profit split that suits your needs.

No Time Restrictions : Unlike other : Unlike other prop firms , Funded Trading Plus gives you unlimited time to achieve your profit targets during the evaluation period. This allows you to trade at your own pace without worrying about strict cut-off dates.

Variety of Strategies Accepted: Funded Trading Plus welcomes all trading strategies and styles. As long as you consistently generate profits, they don’t care what or how you trade. This flexibility gives you more freedom to trade in a way that aligns with your strengths.

Top-Notch Customer Service: Funded Trading Plus is known for providing exceptional customer service. Simon Massey, in particular, receives high praise for being extremely helpful and quick to respond to traders’ questions and concerns. For new traders, strong customer support can make all the difference. With available discounts using Funded Trading Plus is known for providing exceptional customer service. Simon Massey, in particular, receives high praise for being extremely helpful and quick to respond to traders’ questions and concerns. For new traders, strong customer support can make all the difference. With available discounts using coupon codes , the price of Funded Trading Plus subscriptions is also a big advantage.

Limitations of Funded Trading Plus

Funded Trading Plus has a few key limitations to be aware of:

Maximum Drawdown Limit: The firm caps the maximum loss a trader can incur before their account is closed. For riskier trading strategies, hitting this limit could pose an issue.

No Overnight Trading: You can’t hold positions overnight, limiting some trading techniques. Day trading strategies are the only option.

Is Funded Trading Plus Right for You?

Funded Trading Plus is a legit prop firm offering a unique opportunity for new traders to gain real experience without risking their capital. For the right trader with a sound strategy, Funded Trading Plus can be an excellent way to gain real experience and earn an income from the financial markets.

However, evaluate your skills, needs, and temperament to determine if their offering matches what you’re looking for. With many funding options available, ensure any program you choose is the right fit. Click here to get started on Funded Trading Plus today.

Go to top

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



