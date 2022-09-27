Fun Things to do in New York in Fall

Planning a trip to New York this fall? It’s such an eventful time of the year that if you blink, you might miss something. There are holidays, festivals, events, and more. Although New York City is popular all year round, it is incredibly beautiful in autumn.

Well, now let’s move on to the list of interesting things to do in New York this fall.

New York’s Village Halloween Parade

Village Halloween Parade is one of the main fall events in New York. This iconic parade has been running since the 70s and will probably never stop.

It is the largest Halloween parade in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people attending and watching each year. Anyone can join the parade, but you must be in costume.

Each year a theme is chosen and all puppets are created according to that theme.

Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade is held annually in October, usually a week or two before Halloween.

Hundreds of NYC’s furry best friends are taken to the streets dressed as cultural icons, avant-garde models and more. Whether you have a dog or not, many New Yorkers will tell you that this is one of their favorite things to do in NYC fall.

Go to an NFL Game

New York is home to two NFL teams: the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

The football season starts in early September and continues until early January, but tickets always sell out quickly so you need to plan ahead if you want to attend a game.

Run (or Watch) the NYC Marathon

In November, it’s time for the New York City Marathon. This is the largest marathon in the world.

The marathon began in 1970 and always takes place on the first Sunday in November. Much of the city is closed to accommodate runners competing in this historic event.

The route covers all five New York City boroughs, starting in Staten Island, continuing through Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx, and back to Manhattan, where it ends in Central Park.

Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Is there a more famous icon for fall in New York than Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? The parade began in 1924 and has become the largest parade in the world, attended by thousands and watched by millions.

This event takes place every year on Thanksgiving morning. It is best known for its spectacular balloons, live music from school and college bands, performances by The Radio City Rockettes, various Broadway musicals, cheerleaders and dancers.

If you want to catch a glimpse, be sure to secure your spot early in the morning along the parade route which stretches from 77th Street and Central Park West down to Columbus Circle to Central Park East to Sixth Avenue, where it finishes at 34th Street and Seventh Avenue, in front of Macy’s.

Walk the Highline

If you want to see some of New York City’s best fall colors, The Highline is the place to be.

This elevated rail line has been derelict for decades. Following public outcry, the Highline was opened in 2009 and continued to be built until its completion in 2014 as a 2.5-mile-long free space filled with hundreds of species of plants and trees, art installations, food pop-ups, and more.

It also offers an impressive view of the southwestern part of the city.