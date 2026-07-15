A fixed annual budget sets revenue targets, cost assumptions and cash requirements for the twelve months ahead, then holds that plan in place until the next cycle. That works well enough when trading conditions are stable, but it works far less well when interest rates move more than once a year or a key customer changes its order pattern without warning, because the budget agreed in January can look disconnected from reality by June.

Rolling forecasts take a different approach, updating financial projections on a regular cycle, often monthly or quarterly, using actual trading data rather than assumptions fixed a year earlier. The more useful question isn’t whether rolling forecasts are fashionable, but what changes in practice once a finance team commits to reviewing its assumptions this often, and what needs to be in place before making that switch.

Why Fixed Budgets Struggle in Volatile Conditions

Wage costs, energy prices and borrowing costs have all moved over the past two years, so a budget built on last year’s costs can understate real spending within months. Many firms have kept spending plans on hold as squeezed margins and higher financing costs weigh on investment decisions, yet a fixed budget rarely reflects that caution once approved. Annual sales forecasts cause similar problems, since teams overspend chasing an unrealistic target or underspend because nobody revisited the plan.

Testing Assumptions Rather Than Repeating Them

A number that crept up last quarter often creeps up again, simply because nobody stops to ask why. Bringing in a Bristol accountant and accountancy firm to test revenue forecasts, expected cost increases and future cash requirements gives that process an independent check that internal reviews often miss, since someone outside the day to day running of the business is less likely to accept an optimistic figure just because it matched the previous plan. This matters most around cash, because a business can look profitable on paper while still running short if payment terms and stock levels are not built into the forecast accurately, and many finance directors judge accounting firms in Bristol on exactly this kind of scrutiny.

Making the Switch Work in Practice

Units sold, headcount and a handful of major cost lines make workable drivers for a rolling model, because tracking the same measures every quarter lets each update compare like with like instead of reworking the numbers from scratch. Current conditions make this discipline harder to skip, and surveys of UK businesses have found that seven in ten firms now expect to freeze or scale back hiring while leaning more heavily on borrowing to manage day to day pressures, which makes a single annual budget riskier than one reviewed several times a year. Getting this right also means agreeing who owns the update each cycle, since a forecast nobody is accountable for tends to drift back into a once-a-year habit within a couple of quarters.

Switching from a fixed budget to a rolling forecast isn’t really about new software. It comes down to changing how often a business is willing to question its own numbers. Firms that build in regular, honest review of their assumptions tend to spot problems and opportunities earlier than those waiting for the next annual cycle to catch up.

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