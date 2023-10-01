From Bland to Brilliant: Elevate Your Digital Business Card Game

Your network is your net worth. To become an authority in your niche, you must change how you communicate and share your contact details with potential clients and business partners. The traditional business cards are not sustainable and effective in achieving this goal.

Get ahead of the curve by getting a Popl digital business card today. Popl is the number 1 provider of innovative digital business cards. Millions of professionals use them daily to network, and so should you if you want to play in the big league.

Networking Your Way to the Top of Your Career Ladder

Have you ever heard of the quote, “It’s not what you know, but who you know.” Networking with the right people is one of the surest ways of climbing to the top of your career ladder.

Continuously seeking opportunities to connect with other experts in your niche will give you access to new possibilities, alliances, and insights that will help you grow professionally and personally.

Popl digital business cards are becoming an invaluable professional networking asset. Their interactivity, ease of use, dynamism, and cost-effectiveness dwarf the traditional paper business cards.

5 Secrets on How to Create a Professional Digital Business Card

The success of your networking strategies depends on how you design your digital business card. Popl takes pride in helping experts in different niches create digital business cards with a professional outlook.

Using our mobile app or website, you can populate your card with valuable information about yourself and your business. The website and mobile app interfaces are well-organized to provide the best user experience.

Here are five secrets to creating a professional digital business card.

Include Links to User-Generated Content (UGC)

New customers are often skeptical when working with service providers for the first time. One of the best ways of diffusing their doubts and convincing them to hire you is by including links to your previous projects and user-generated content in your business card.

User-generated content achieves a 29% higher conversion rate than conventional digital marketing campaigns. Including links to such content will highlight your work and help win the client’s trust.

Share links to your professional accomplishments to give clients a clear perspective of your skills and experience. Confirm that the links are working and redirecting to the right website pages.

Make Your Profile Personal

Personalize your profile to make the card authentic and appealing. You can do this by including a professional headshot of yourself. A compelling brief bio summarising your unique selling points and professional expertise will further enhance your profile.

Include Links to Your Social Media Profiles

Adding links to your portfolio of past projects is good. Be different from your counterparts by including links to your social media profiles. Access to your social media profiles will give potential clients a better understanding of your background and personality before they contact you.

Ensures It’s Up-to-Date

You want a prospect to call the correct number and email the right address. Confirm that all the details on your card are accurate and up-to-date.

Consistent Branding

Your digital business card is part of your overall branding and marketing strategy. Use the same branding elements to ensure there is no disconnect between your website and the card. The card should have the same branding colors as your website and a logo.

Unlock Success with Popl Teams

Individual networking will put your business on the map, but you should strive to nurture teamwork to increase business growth. Popl Teams is an intuitive lead and sales management platform designed to help teams work together and achieve the set goals

Popl Teams has features that facilitate lead generation and streamline the sales processes. It allows team members to share and manage leads easily and remotely. Team leaders can also delegate tasks and add new members to the team through the website or mobile app.

More importantly, Popl Teams can be integrated with over 5,000 business apps. Discover a new way of enhancing productivity and increasing sales conversions by joining Popl Teams today.

The Take Away